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New York Yankees Make Ryan McMahon Decision Before Twins Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will conclude their series with the Minnesota Twins in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off an 11-4 loss on Saturday.

Ryan McMahon finished with one walk, two strikeouts and one run.

New York Yankees Make Ryan McMahon Decision

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees follows through on his seventh inning RBI base hit against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 04, 2026 in New York City.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/5 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez DH C. Bellinger LF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann RF A. Wells C J. Caballero 3B R. Weathers SP”

McMahon has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 2024 MLB All-Star is batting .209 with 40 hits, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 21 runs and three stolen bases in 71 games.

He is in his second season with the Yankees.

Prior to New York, McMahon had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career on the Colorado Rockies.

Social Media Reacts To McMahon Being Out

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees in action against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about McMahon:

@agm605: “No Rosario or Mac…?”

@tina_gerson: “It hurts it physically hurts I can’t with Boone anymore!! What is with this line up? Why is Dominguez the DH why is shauman in the outfield instead? Why is Calbarreo playing third base when McMahon should be playing third base he just came back from the IL. So frustrating”

@TheJearBear28: “Volpe is 6-12 against Joe Ryan while McMahon is 2-10 against him so obviously the Yankees are going to sacrifice defense to keep Volpe in the lineup.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-39 record in 88 games.

They are just 2-8 over their last ten games.

Twins Right Now

GettyJosh Bell #56 of the Minnesota Twins hits a home run in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

The Twins are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 43-47 record in 90 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Make Ryan McMahon Decision Before Twins Series Finale

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