New York Yankees Made Max Schuemann Change After Anthony Volpe News

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Colorado Rockies (at home) in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 6-1.

The Yankees will now look to go for the sweep on Thursday.

New York Yankees Made Max Schuemann Change

Ahead of the game, news came out that Jazz Chisholm Jr. is being placed on the injured list.

MLB.com wrote (on September 9): “Imaging revealed sprain, manager Aaron Boone said Sept. 9. Chisholm is headed for the IL and will have no baseball activities for 7-10 days.”

It was then reported that Anthony Volpe had been scratched from the team’s Triple-A lineup (and being called up to the MLB).

Jack Curry of YES Network wrote: “When Jazz Chisholm is placed on the IL, Anthony Volpe will be recalled from AAA. Volpe will join the team tomorrow. Chisholm is still active and will be available to pinch run tonight.”

Volpe had been slated to start at shortstop in Wednesday’s Triple-A game.

Following his removal from the lineup, Max Schuemann was named the starting shortstop.

Schuemann had previously played third base in the team’s last game.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees continue to use Schuemann at shortstop (in Triple-A) with Volpe back in the MLB.

Looking At Schuemann

Schuemann was optioned to Triple-A last month.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

The 29-year-old had been batting .194 with 14 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, 17 runs and three stolen bases in 41 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 83-62 record in 145 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.