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New York Yankees Made Max Schuemann Change After Anthony Volpe News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Max Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Colorado Rockies (at home) in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 6-1.

The Yankees will now look to go for the sweep on Thursday.

New York Yankees Made Max Schuemann Change

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of the game, news came out that Jazz Chisholm Jr. is being placed on the injured list.

MLB.com wrote (on September 9): “Imaging revealed sprain, manager Aaron Boone said Sept. 9. Chisholm is headed for the IL and will have no baseball activities for 7-10 days.”

It was then reported that Anthony Volpe had been scratched from the team’s Triple-A lineup (and being called up to the MLB).

Jack Curry of YES Network wrote: “When Jazz Chisholm is placed on the IL, Anthony Volpe will be recalled from AAA. Volpe will join the team tomorrow. Chisholm is still active and will be available to pinch run tonight.”

Volpe had been slated to start at shortstop in Wednesday’s Triple-A game.

Following his removal from the lineup, Max Schuemann was named the starting shortstop.

Schuemann had previously played third base in the team’s last game.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees continue to use Schuemann at shortstop (in Triple-A) with Volpe back in the MLB.

Looking At Schuemann

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees runs to first base on a bunt in the second inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Schuemann was optioned to Triple-A last month.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

The 29-year-old had been batting .194 with 14 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, 17 runs and three stolen bases in 41 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 83-62 record in 145 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Made Max Schuemann Change After Anthony Volpe News

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