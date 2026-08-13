3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Signs With New MLB Team

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 10-5.

3-Year Yankees Pitcher Signs With New Team

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Yankees pitcher had signed a deal with the Mariners.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Seattle Mariners signed free agent RHP Scott Effross to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “RHP Scott Effross assigned to Tacoma Rainiers.”

Effross had been most recently on a Minor League deal with the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old was released earlier this week.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Toledo Mud Hens released RHP Scott Effross.”

Looking At Effross

Effross was picked in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Indiana.

He spent part of two seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

After his stint in Chicago, Effross played part of three years for the Yankees.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 1, 2022: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor leaguer RHP Hayden Wesneski.”

Effross has gone 3-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 88 career games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets a shot with Seattle at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-52 record in 120 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-26 in 57 games at home).

After their series with the Mariners, the Yankees will head on the road for a series with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays that starts on Friday night in Canada.