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3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Signs With New MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Scott Effross #57 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Angels won 4-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 10-5.

3-Year Yankees Pitcher Signs With New Team

GettyScott Effross #57 of the New York Yankees pitches in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Yankees pitcher had signed a deal with the Mariners.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Seattle Mariners signed free agent RHP Scott Effross to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “RHP Scott Effross assigned to Tacoma Rainiers.”

Effross had been most recently on a Minor League deal with the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old was released earlier this week.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Toledo Mud Hens released RHP Scott Effross.”

Looking At Effross

GettyScott Effross #57 of the New York Yankees pitches during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Effross was picked in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Indiana.

He spent part of two seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

After his stint in Chicago, Effross played part of three years for the Yankees.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 1, 2022: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired RHP Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor leaguer RHP Hayden Wesneski.”

GettyScott Effross #57 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Effross has gone 3-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 88 career games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets a shot with Seattle at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyTrent Grisham #12, Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13, and Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees walk to the dugout during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-52 record in 120 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-26 in 57 games at home).

After their series with the Mariners, the Yankees will head on the road for a series with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays that starts on Friday night in Canada.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Signs With New MLB Team

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