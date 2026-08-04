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Former New York Yankees Shortstop Cut By Current MLB Team

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 09: Andrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees grounds out in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 09, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will look to bounce back when they host the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 13-7 loss on Monday night.

Former New York Yankees Shortstop Cut By Current Team

GettyAndrew Velazquez #45 of the Kansas City Royals tags out James Outman #43 of the Detroit Tigers on a steal attempt in the fifth inning at Comerica Park on July 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Yankees player had been designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals.

ESPN Wichita 92.3 wrote:Bobby Witt Jr and Jose Cuas are back with the #Royals. Matt Strahm and Andrew Velazquez have been DFA’d.”

Velazquez had appeared in six games for the Royals this year.

It was his first MLB action since the 2023 season.

Looking At Velazquez

GettyAndrew Velazquez #70 of the New York Yankees scores during the thrid inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during a spring training game at Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Facility on March 11, 2021 in Clearwater, Florida.

Velazquez (who is from the Bronx) was picked in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He appeared in 28 games for the Yankees during the 2021 season.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Shortstop Cut By Current MLB Team

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