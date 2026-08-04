Former New York Yankees Shortstop Cut By Current MLB Team

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will look to bounce back when they host the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 13-7 loss on Monday night.

Former New York Yankees Shortstop Cut By Current Team

Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Yankees player had been designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals.

ESPN Wichita 92.3 wrote: “Bobby Witt Jr and Jose Cuas are back with the #Royals. Matt Strahm and Andrew Velazquez have been DFA’d.”

Velazquez had appeared in six games for the Royals this year.

It was his first MLB action since the 2023 season.

Looking At Velazquez

Velazquez (who is from the Bronx) was picked in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He appeared in 28 games for the Yankees during the 2021 season.