New York Yankees Show Strong Interest in 4x All-Star Infielder

The New York Yankees are just a few short days away from the MLB trade deadline, and talks are heating up around the ballclub.

The Yankees have a few trade chips on their hands with potential acquisitions who would bolster their roster immensely.

According to one insider, New York is one of three organizations showing strong interest in a San Francisco Giants second baseman.

Yankees Show Interest in Giants Infielder

As reported by baseball writer Francys Romero (via X), “The Rays, Yankees, and Red Sox are the three teams showing the strongest interest in second baseman Luis Arraez, per sources.”

Arraez is a four-time MLB All-Star, with his latest nod coming during the 2026 season. Previously, he received the recognition in three consecutive years — 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Having made his debut in May 2019, the 29-year-old infielder is now in his eighth year playing Major League Baseball.

His professional career began with the Minnesota Twins, where he remained for four seasons before they traded him to the Miami Marlins. In return, the Twins acquired Byron Chourio, Jose Salas and Pablo López.

After a two-year stint in Miami, he was shipped out once again, this time to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Dillon Head, Nathan Martorella, Woo-Suk Go and Jakob Marsee.

It wasn’t until Feb. 10, 2026, that he signed with San Francisco as a free agent on a one-year, $12 million deal.

Arraez is a valuable defender and brings an elite lefty bat to the plate. At the time of this writing, he is slashing .328/.364/.446 with a .810 OPS and four homers through 104 games.

To date, he has registered 23 doubles, seven triples and 43 RBIs.

He’s extremely likely to be dealt before the deadline hits, and considering his .810 OPS is the highest it’s been since 2023 (.862), he has a few possible landing spots.

Snapshot of the Yankees Right Now

On Friday, July 31, New York ripped out a 2-0 shutout over the Chicago Cubs in their series opener at Wrigley Field.

This bumped their overall record to 62-48, leaving them in second place in the American League East standings. The division is still led by the Tampa Bay Rays (64-45). New York has been second in the AL East for an ongoing period now.

The Yankees are followed by the Boston Red Sox (58-51), the Baltimore Orioles (54-56) and the Toronto Blue Jays (51-59).

In the overall MLB standings, New York lands in fifth, just behind the Rays, the Atlanta Braves (65-45), the Milwaukee Brewers (68-41) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-41).

Once the Yankees wrap up their set in Chicago, they will take on the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series starting on Aug. 3 at Yankee Stadium.

Now, Aug. 3 marks the trade deadline, so this is bound to be a chaotic stretch of games between now and the Cardinals series. In the meantime, they are looking to clinch another victory over the Cubs.