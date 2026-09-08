New York Yankees’ Spencer Jones Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Rockies Game

The New York Yankees reinstated Aaron Judge from the injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Judge had been on the IL since early June after suffering a right rib stress fracture.

Before Tuesday’s game against the Rockies, Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones commented on Judge’s return to the lineup.

New York Yankees’ Spencer Jones Drops Aaron Judge Quote

“Having Cap back is going to be awesome,” Jones said to Meredeth Marakovits of the YES Network. “I haven’t really had much of an opportunity to play with him, so I’m just excited to be a part of it and be in the lineup and to be in the outfield with him, so it’s going to be a fun day.”

Tuesday’s game between New York and Colorado is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Here is the Yankees’ lineup for Judge’s first game back in over three months:

Jones and Judge played on the Yankees together for roughly two weeks in May.

Jones has been up and down all season, but it appears he is in the Yankees’ lineup for good at this point. He has been on the big-league squad since July 26.

In 70 games with the Yankees this year, Jones has slashed .246/.320/.447 with nine hone runs and 31 RBI.

Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this year before landing on the IL.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the San Diego Padres. Before that, New York won two of three games against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team with an 81-62 record. In the AL West standings, New York is four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.