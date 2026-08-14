Spencer Jones Tried Aaron Judge’s Swing Fix—Then His Biggest Problem Suddenly Shrunk

Spencer Jones did not simply wait for his strikeout problem to disappear. Months before his latest opportunity with the New York Yankees, he sought help from the coach most closely associated with Aaron Judge’s transformation.

Jones traveled last December to work with Richard Schenck, Judge’s private swing coach, according to The Athletic’s report. The trip focused on the timing issues that had followed the 6-foot-7 outfielder through the minor leagues. A noticeable toe tap emerged, but Jones said the more important adjustment involved syncing his back leg with the pitcher.

The early return is difficult to ignore. A Pinstripe Alley summary noted that Jones struck out 34 times in his first 82 plate appearances of 2026, a 41.5% rate. Since his July 22 recall, he recorded 15 strikeouts in 59 plate appearances, dropping that figure to 25.4% during the newer sample.

The Toe Tap Is Only Part of the Change

For a hitter with Jones’ long levers, being late by a fraction of a second can leave large portions of the strike zone exposed. The toe tap attracts attention because it is visible. The back-leg work may matter more because it helps Jones begin the swing from a stable, repeatable position.

Judge’s success does not guarantee Jones will follow the same path. They are different hitters facing different weaknesses, and Schenck’s involvement does not prove one adjustment caused the entire strikeout decline. Pitch selection, opponent quality, and normal small-sample variation also matter.

Still, the batted-ball evidence explains why the Yankees should be encouraged. Jones’ Baseball Savant profile lists a 94.3 mph average exit velocity, a 58.7% hard-hit rate, and an expected weighted on-base average above his actual mark. When he connects, the contact is already damaging. The question has always been whether he can connect frequently enough.

Another encouraging detail is that Jones is not sacrificing his impact to gain contact. His exit velocity and hard-hit percentage remain strong, suggesting the adjustment helps him reach pitches without becoming a slap hitter. Fewer empty swings matter most when the contact replacing them can still change a game.

A Roster Decision Raises the Stakes

The timing of the improvement is important because Cody Bellinger is nearing a return from a hamstring injury. Bellinger’s activation could reduce opportunities for Jones or Heliot Ramos, depending on how the Yankees arrange their outfield. No corresponding move has been announced.

That makes every Jones plate appearance part evaluation, part pennant-race contribution. If the lower strikeout rate holds, New York has a stronger reason to keep its left-handed power in the lineup. If it rebounds toward his earlier level, the team can argue that regular Triple-A at-bats remain useful.

The most responsible conclusion is not that Jones has been fixed. It is that he attacked his clearest weakness, changed his mechanics, and produced an encouraging result. The next few weeks will show whether the improvement holds up to pitchers’ adjustments—and whether it changes the Yankees’ looming roster decision.