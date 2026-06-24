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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Tigers Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox with his teammates in the dugout at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Spencer Jones finished with one hit and three strikeouts in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his fourth-inning RBI double against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/24 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B A. Wells C M. Schuemann CF R. Weathers SP”

Jones has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

He is batting .220 with 13 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, five runs and one stolen base in 23 games.

The 25-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft (out of Vanderbilt).

Social Media Reacts

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before making his major league debut against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

@JudgeIsKing14: “why not just leave spencer in the lineup? just bat him 9th”

@JosephEsposito0:Max Schuemann has logged 18 career MLB innings in centerfield…this is gonna be interesting”

@JakeRosenn: “PLAY SPENCER JONES”

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Tigers Series Finale

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