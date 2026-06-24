New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Tigers Series Finale

On Wednesday evening, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Spencer Jones finished with one hit and three strikeouts in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/24 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B A. Wells C M. Schuemann CF R. Weathers SP”

Jones has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

He is batting .220 with 13 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, five runs and one stolen base in 23 games.

The 25-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft (out of Vanderbilt).

Social Media Reacts

@JudgeIsKing14: “why not just leave spencer in the lineup? just bat him 9th”

@JosephEsposito0: “Max Schuemann has logged 18 career MLB innings in centerfield…this is gonna be interesting”

@JakeRosenn: “PLAY SPENCER JONES”