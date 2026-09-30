NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Spencer Jones #78 after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Designated hitter Ben Rice went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo home run as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
After the win, Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones made a statement on Rice.
New York Yankees’ Spencer Jones Drops Ben Rice Quote After Win Over Red Sox
Jones, who went 1-for-3 with two runs and a walk Tuesday, was asked about Rice’s night.
“Ben is Mr. Consistency, on top of being an Ivy League,” Jones said. “He’s incredibly smart. He doesn’t take himself too seriously. He’s always looking for ways to improve.”
Cam Schlittler threw an absolute gem on Tuesday, allowing just two hits and one walk over 6 1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts as the Yankees won 9-0.
Catcher Austin Wells got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single.
Rice made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer.
Rice hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, increasing New York’s lead to 3-0.
Luis Garcia Jr. grounded into a double play in the seventh, allowing a run to score.
Wells added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.
Rice broke the game open in the eighth inning, hitting his grand slam to make the score 9-0.
Left-hander Payton Tolle started for the Red Sox. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.
Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Spencer Jones made a statement on Ben Rice, who shined in the Yankees' 9-0 win over the Red Sox in Wild Card Game 1.
New York Yankees’ Spencer Jones Drops Ben Rice Quote After Win Over Red Sox