Designated hitter Ben Rice went 4-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo home run as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

After the win, Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones made a statement on Rice.

New York Yankees’ Spencer Jones Drops Ben Rice Quote After Win Over Red Sox

Jones, who went 1-for-3 with two runs and a walk Tuesday, was asked about Rice’s night.

“Ben is Mr. Consistency, on top of being an Ivy League,” Jones said. “He’s incredibly smart. He doesn’t take himself too seriously. He’s always looking for ways to improve.”

Yankees Beat Red Sox 9-0

Cam Schlittler threw an absolute gem on Tuesday, allowing just two hits and one walk over 6 1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts as the Yankees won 9-0.

Catcher Austin Wells got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single.

Rice made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer.

Rice hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, increasing New York’s lead to 3-0.

Luis Garcia Jr. grounded into a double play in the seventh, allowing a run to score.

Wells added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

Rice broke the game open in the eighth inning, hitting his grand slam to make the score 9-0.

Left-hander Payton Tolle started for the Red Sox. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.