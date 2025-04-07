Hi, Subscriber

Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Elite Starter for Spencer Jones Package

New York Yankees, Spencer Jones, Freddy Peralta
Getty
Spencer Jones catching a ball

The New York Yankees have enjoyed some success in the early stages of the season, despite being derailed by injuries in their starting rotation. With the injuries the Yankees are currently facing, it’s tough to say whether they’re true World Series contenders. 

However, sitting at 6-3 and in first place already in the loaded American League East, the Yankees are right where they need to be. Sure, they’ve lost a few games they shouldn’t have, including on Sunday to the Pittsburgh Pirates, but it’s early, and the Yankees have shown promise without Gerrit Cole and others. 

Yankees Trade Proposal for Freddy Peralta

If the New York Yankees want to make a blockbuster trade for a starter before the deadline, multiple options could be available. One player they should have at the top of their list is Freddy Peralta, a right-hander for the Milwaukee Brewers

When looking at potential trade candidates around Major League Baseball, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named him one of the top 10 trade candidates in the league, adding that a team like the Yankees, or anybody else, could be in play for the ace if the Brewers fall out of playoff contention. 

“And should the Brew Crew fall hopelessly out of contention, trading away Peralta could be one heck of a way for them to expedite a rebuild that they have somehow been postponing for a few years now. Peralta is making just $8M this season with an $8M club option for 2026, which is a preposterously low price point for one of the three pitchers (along with Zack Wheeler and Dylan Cease) who has recorded at least 200 strikeouts in each of the past two seasons.

“If Milwaukee thinks it will bounce right back into the postseason mix next year, the underpaid ace of this staff won’t be going anywhere. But if it’s willing to move a very good pitcher a year before it won’t be able to re-sign him anyway—a la Corbin Burnes last offseason—let’s just say there would be a lot of interested parties here. Peralta has made two starts, going 13.0 innings with a 2.08 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and 11.1 K/9, with an 0-1 record to show for it,” Miller wrote.

What Would He Cost?

The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees recently made a trade in the offseason. There’s a scenario where the Yankees could come back and try to poach another one of their players, but this one will be much more difficult.

While Peralta isn’t the same type of arm that Cole is, he’d be the perfect addition for the Yankees, meaning the Brewers understand that and would likely be looking for a massive package in return.

The Yankees’ farm system has a few decent options, but it isn’t as stacked as it might have to be in order to land a player of this caliber.

If the Yankees are willing to move on from some of their top prospects, a deal could get done, but they’d also need the Brewers to want any of the players they have available.  That could become a potential issue, and something to watch out for.

However, a trade for Peralta would at least have to start with Spencer Jones and more.

