Hi, Subscriber

MLB Fans React To Spencer Jones’ Performance In Yankees Minor League Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 11: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees runs against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

They won by a score of 8-2.

Also on Friday, their Triple-A affiliate (the SWB RailRiders) played the Worcester Red Sox.

Despite their 6-5 loss, Spencer Jones finished with two hits (including one home run).

MLB Fans React To Spencer Jones’ Performance

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees steps to the plate in his first major league at bat in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what people were saying about Jones:

@NYY_Prospects:Spencer Jones with his 13th homer. 105 MPH, 395 feet. Off Zack Kelly.”

@NY647764: “AAAA player unfortunately”

@Sjonesenjoyer: “Looks like he changed his stance to not be so hunched over”

@yankeesondeck_: “If he can just do this at the major league level then we have something here.”

@pjdaly7: “Good job, Spencer. Keep hitting those homers, cut down on your strikeouts & we’ll see you back in The Bronx very soon.”

@metsies9: “AAAA player”

@MLBPipeline:Spencer Jones 🚀 The @Yankees’ No. 6 prospect belts his 13th homer of the season and brings his OPS to .969 for the Triple-A @SWBrailriders.”

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium on March 04, 2024 in Jupiter, Florida.

Jones was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He was called up to the Yankees for the first time earlier this season.

In that span, Jones batted .167 with four hits, two RBI’s and one stolen base in 10 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on May 21: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz and OF Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking Ahead For The Yankees

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Athletics in the first inning at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The Yankees are coming off a season where they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

They are off to a strong start to the 2026 season with a 35-22 record in 57 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have won seven times (and they are 18-13 in 31 games on the road).

After two more games in Sacramento, they will return home to host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

MLB Fans React To Spencer Jones’ Performance In Yankees Minor League Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x