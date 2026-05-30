MLB Fans React To Spencer Jones’ Performance In Yankees Minor League Game

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

They won by a score of 8-2.

Also on Friday, their Triple-A affiliate (the SWB RailRiders) played the Worcester Red Sox.

Despite their 6-5 loss, Spencer Jones finished with two hits (including one home run).

MLB Fans React To Spencer Jones’ Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Jones:

@NYY_Prospects: “Spencer Jones with his 13th homer. 105 MPH, 395 feet. Off Zack Kelly.”

@NY647764: “AAAA player unfortunately”

@Sjonesenjoyer: “Looks like he changed his stance to not be so hunched over”

@yankeesondeck_: “If he can just do this at the major league level then we have something here.”

@pjdaly7: “Good job, Spencer. Keep hitting those homers, cut down on your strikeouts & we’ll see you back in The Bronx very soon.”

@metsies9: “AAAA player”

@MLBPipeline: “Spencer Jones 🚀 The @Yankees’ No. 6 prospect belts his 13th homer of the season and brings his OPS to .969 for the Triple-A @SWBrailriders.”

Jones was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He was called up to the Yankees for the first time earlier this season.

In that span, Jones batted .167 with four hits, two RBI’s and one stolen base in 10 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on May 21: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz and OF Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking Ahead For The Yankees

The Yankees are coming off a season where they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

They are off to a strong start to the 2026 season with a 35-22 record in 57 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have won seven times (and they are 18-13 in 31 games on the road).

After two more games in Sacramento, they will return home to host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.