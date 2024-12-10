Yankees Trade Pitch Moves Spencer Jones for Soto Replacement

Juan Soto excited

There aren’t many players around Major League Baseball who are irreplaceable. Unfortunately, the New York Yankees had one of them with Juan Soto, making this offseason even more challenging than it already was.

That doesn’t mean the Yankees can’t be a better team without Soto next year, but the chances of finding a player of his caliber are slim. In fact, there might only be one or two hitters in the sport better than the left-handed hitting outfielder.

While that’s the harsh reality of what the Yankees lost, that shouldn’t stop them. They need to replace Soto, and Peter Appel of Just Baseball proposed a trade to help them do that. His trade pitch would move Spencer Jones and more for Luis Robert Jr.

“Luis Robert is a tough player to evaluate. In 2023, he was one of the best players in the game, smacking 38 home runs and stealing 20 bases, all while providing excellent defense in center field. Chris Getz, the GM of the White Sox, knows this and wants a lot for him. Teams haven’t been willing to meet the asking price because they are pointing to his 2024 season… But here we are, and I’m in. The upside is too tantalizing. He’s been hurt, but he’s been very productive up until last year.

“I would package Spencer Jones and Chase Hampton, two of the Yankees’ three best prospects. Both are members of our Top 100 Prospects. I’d be very hesitant if they need more than that, but if all they need is an additional Top 30 prospect, I make that deal. It can be done without parting with Jasson Dominguez or George Lombard Jr. Do it, Brian Cashman. The time is now,” Appel wrote on December 9.

Does Trading for Robert Make Sense?

The New York Yankees making a reactionary move would be the worst outcome after losing Soto. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be aggressive, but trading for someone just to make a trade won’t help replace the superstar.

Now, Robert would be a different story, as the right-handed hitting outfielder is among the best in baseball when healthy. Landing Robert, who’s 27 years old, would give the Yankees a young option they could keep around for the next decade if they signed him to a long-term deal one day.

Andres Chavez of Empire Sports Media believes trading for Robert would be a better idea than signing veteran players, an intriguing aspect the Yankees need to consider.

“Yes, bringing in Alex Bregman, Christian Walker, or Anthony Santander as free agents would help the Yankees’ 2025 chances. However, there are questions about Bregman’s fit in Yankee Stadium, how Walker will age in the last few years of his contract, and Santander’s price, deal length, and true ceiling.

“The Yankees would be better off acquiring a young star with upside, and by all accounts, the Chicago White Sox are willing to trade Robert,” Chavez wrote on December 9.

Adding Robert and a veteran or two could help the Yankees return to the World Series.

Can the Yankees Trust His Injury History?

As a player, Robert doesn’t have many questions about his game. Sure, his strikeout numbers have been concerning at times, but there aren’t many players in baseball who don’t strike out at a somewhat high rate.

The issue continues to be about his injury history.

Since making his debut in 2020, Robert has played in just 467 games, a rightful worry.

There would be questions about a trade for him, but if the New York Yankees could get the 2023 version of him when he hit 36 home runs and played in 145 games, this deal could favor them.