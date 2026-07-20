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New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Brutally Honest Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

The Yankees avoided a sweep by winning 2-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a clutch home run in the 8th inning to secure the win.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Brutally Honest Statement

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers with teammate Jose Caballero #72 in game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

Chisholm Jr. has had an up-and-down season.

After the game, he made a very honest statement when he met with the media (h/t SNY Yankees).

Reporter: “How would you describe your season prior to today?”

Chisholm Jr.: “It sucked. I’ve sucked all season.”

Reporter: “Why?”

Chisholm Jr.: “The numbers speak for themselves.”

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .224 with 74 hits, 14 home runs, 38 RBIs, 49 runs and 26 stolen bases in 94 games.

Social Media On Chisholm Jr.

GettyDalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on as Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run in game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Chisholm Jr.:

Katie Sharp: “Yankees now have 10 HR in the 8th inning or later that gave the team a lead. That’s the most in MLB. Jazz Chisholm Jr has 3 of them, tied for the most in MLB.x”

Ryan Garcia: “Jazz Chisholm’s Clutch Rating by season (via FanGraphs): 2025: -2.20 (Worst in MLB) 2026: +1.82 (2nd best in MLB)”

@nyyankeesstats: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. has 3 game-winning home runs in the 8th inning or later this season. That’s tied with Gavin Sheets for the most in MLB. The last Yankee to have more in a season was Mike Pagliarulo (4) in 1987.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees watches the flight of his eighth inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Brutally Honest Statement

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