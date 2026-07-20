New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Brutally Honest Statement

On Sunday night, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

The Yankees avoided a sweep by winning 2-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a clutch home run in the 8th inning to secure the win.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Brutally Honest Statement

Chisholm Jr. has had an up-and-down season.

After the game, he made a very honest statement when he met with the media (h/t SNY Yankees).

Reporter: “How would you describe your season prior to today?”

Chisholm Jr.: “It sucked. I’ve sucked all season.”

Reporter: “Why?”

Chisholm Jr.: “The numbers speak for themselves.”

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .224 with 74 hits, 14 home runs, 38 RBIs, 49 runs and 26 stolen bases in 94 games.

Social Media On Chisholm Jr.

Here’s what people were saying about Chisholm Jr.:

Katie Sharp: “Yankees now have 10 HR in the 8th inning or later that gave the team a lead. That’s the most in MLB. Jazz Chisholm Jr has 3 of them, tied for the most in MLB.x”

Ryan Garcia: “Jazz Chisholm’s Clutch Rating by season (via FanGraphs): 2025: -2.20 (Worst in MLB) 2026: +1.82 (2nd best in MLB)”

@nyyankeesstats: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. has 3 game-winning home runs in the 8th inning or later this season. That’s tied with Gavin Sheets for the most in MLB. The last Yankee to have more in a season was Mike Pagliarulo (4) in 1987.”

Yankees Right Now