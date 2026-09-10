Michael Kay Makes Statement After Sudden New York Yankees Injury News

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees hosted the Colorado Rockies for the second game of their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 6-1.

However, the news that Jazz Chisholm Jr. is headed to the injured list was announced before the game.

MLB.com wrote (on September 9): “Imaging revealed sprain, manager Aaron Boone said Sept. 9. Chisholm is headed for the IL and will have no baseball activities for 7-10 days.”

Michael Kay Makes Statement After Injury News

Following the news, Michael Kay made a strong statement (via YES Network).

Nancy Newman: “Another big storyline, Jazz Chisholm Jr. Two more hits last night, but he had to leave the game in the ninth inning. We saw he jammed his right thumb on that slide to second base. We learned today it’s a sprain. It does require an IL stint. No baseball activities for seven to ten days. How big a loss is this?”

Kay: “I think it’s a big loss, especially because he’s really been hitting the ball like he should have been hitting the ball all year… Now, I know, Nancy, every now and then you probably sit back and go, what would Michael Kay do if he was king of baseball? The thing that Michael Kay would do if he was the king of baseball, nobody on my team would slide headfirst. I wouldn’t allow it. It’s just too dangerous. We saw McMahon hurt his thumb a couple of weeks back, had to go on the IL. We see Jazz Chisholm. He hurt his thumb as well. This is something I’ve talked about with Paul O’Neill as well. People for 100 years, they were sliding into bases feet first. That makes the defender also a little bit nervous that he might get spiked. Going in headfirst, you’re giving all of the advantage to the defender. There’s nothing for him to worry about, and despite the gloves they wear, you’re going to still jam your hands. That was an unnecessary injury for Jazz Chisholm to have, and it could have some import down the stretch for the Yankees because you heard Aaron Boone talk about it just before, Nancy. They’re shutting him down for seven to ten days, including tonight’s game, there’s 18 games remaining. So it’s going to be right up against the calendar to get him ready, to get him hitting again, to get him locked in again for the postseason.”

Looking At Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees.

He is batting .232 with 107 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 68 runs and 40 stolen bases in 134 games.

The two-time MLB All-Star had spent the first part of his career with the Miami Marlins.