Struggling New York Yankees Player Making Over $20 Million This Season

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) by a score of 5-4.

Trent Grisham finished with one hit, one walk, one run and one strikeout.

Struggling Yankees Player Making Over $20 Million

While Grisham had a solid night, he has been struggling this season.

The two-time Gold Glove winner is batting .169 with 26 hits, six home runs, 27 RBI’s, 27 runs and three stolen bases in 48 games.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that the Yankees are paying the 29-year-old over $22 million this year.

Social Media Reacting To Grisham’s Struggles

Here’s what people have been saying about Grisham:

@YankeesFiles (on May 19): “Only 13 hitters have more outs on .500+ xBA batted balls this year than Trent Grisham.”

@_nickswaggerr (on May 19): “Trent Grisham needs a month or 2 off. That’s pathetic man.”

@JaggerStevens0 (on May 17): “Yankees Problems Right Now! 1. Entire Bullpen 2. Austin Wells 3. Ryan Mcmahon 4. Trent Grisham”

@BarstoolHubbs (on May 16): “The ol’ Yankee special. Bases loaded nobody out, ball doesn’t get out of the infield. Pathetic. Grisham letting that 0–1 fastball go down the heart of the plate was pathetic”

@DanClarkSports (on May 3): “Trent Grisham’s batting average… • .184 in 2022 • .198 in 2023 • .190 in 2024 • .235 in 2025 • .168 in 2026 He’ll make $22.025 million this year.”

Grisham is in his third season playing for the Yankees.

He has also had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres over eight MLB seasons.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently 30-19 in 49 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (but are 16-6 in 22 games at home).

After two more games with the Blue Jays, the Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.