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Struggling New York Yankees Player Making Over $20 Million This Season

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) by a score of 5-4.

Trent Grisham finished with one hit, one walk, one run and one strikeout.

Struggling Yankees Player Making Over $20 Million

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

While Grisham had a solid night, he has been struggling this season.

The two-time Gold Glove winner is batting .169 with 26 hits, six home runs, 27 RBI’s, 27 runs and three stolen bases in 48 games.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that the Yankees are paying the 29-year-old over $22 million this year.

Social Media Reacting To Grisham’s Struggles

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees stands on deck against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 01, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people have been saying about Grisham:

@YankeesFiles (on May 19): “Only 13 hitters have more outs on .500+ xBA batted balls this year than Trent Grisham.”

@_nickswaggerr (on May 19): “Trent Grisham needs a month or 2 off. That’s pathetic man.”

@JaggerStevens0 (on May 17): “Yankees Problems Right Now! 1. Entire Bullpen 2. Austin Wells 3. Ryan Mcmahon 4. Trent Grisham”

@BarstoolHubbs (on May 16): “The ol’ Yankee special. Bases loaded nobody out, ball doesn’t get out of the infield. Pathetic. Grisham letting that 0–1 fastball go down the heart of the plate was pathetic”

@DanClarkSports (on May 3): “Trent Grisham’s batting average… • .184 in 2022 • .198 in 2023 • .190 in 2024 • .235 in 2025 • .168 in 2026 He’ll make $22.025 million this year.”

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals during their game at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2026 in New York City.

Grisham is in his third season playing for the Yankees.

He has also had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres over eight MLB seasons.

Yankees Right Now

GettyTrent Grisham #12 and Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 5-4.

The Yankees are currently 30-19 in 49 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (but are 16-6 in 22 games at home).

After two more games with the Blue Jays, the Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Struggling New York Yankees Player Making Over $20 Million This Season

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