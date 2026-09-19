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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Anthony Volpe Change

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The Yankees are coming off a 9-2 win on Friday night.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 9th) finished with two strikeouts and no hits.

New York Yankees Announce Volpe Change

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees throws the ball to first base to get out Ben Ross #1 of the Minnesota Twins (not pictured) on a fielder’s choice in the second inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

@FantasyProsMLB: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/19 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Luis Garcia 1B 4. Heliot Ramos RF 5. George Lombard SS 6. Austin Wells C 7. Anthony Volpe 2B 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Jose Caballero CF”

Volpe has been moved up to the 7th spot in the order on Saturday.

He comes into the night batting .247 with 49 hits, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 23 runs and 11 stolen bases in 64 games.

The 25-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Anthony Volpe Change

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