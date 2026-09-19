New York Yankees Announce Sudden Anthony Volpe Change

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The Yankees are coming off a 9-2 win on Friday night.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 9th) finished with two strikeouts and no hits.

New York Yankees Announce Volpe Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

@FantasyProsMLB: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/19 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Luis Garcia 1B 4. Heliot Ramos RF 5. George Lombard SS 6. Austin Wells C 7. Anthony Volpe 2B 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Jose Caballero CF”

Volpe has been moved up to the 7th spot in the order on Saturday.

He comes into the night batting .247 with 49 hits, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 23 runs and 11 stolen bases in 64 games.

The 25-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).