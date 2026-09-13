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New York Yankees Announce Sudden George Lombard Jr. Change Amid Hitless Streak

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the New York Mets (at home) in the Bronx.

After winning the first game, they lost by a score of 12-2 on Saturday.

George Lombard Jr. had one walk, but he went hitless for the third straight game.

Yankees Announce Sudden George Lombard Jr. Change

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees bunts in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The New York Yankees defeated the New York Mets 6-4.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/13 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. Anthony Volpe 2B 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero SS”

Lombard Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

He is in the middle of his rookie season after making his debut last month.

Right now, the 21-year-old is batting .217 with 23 hits, three home runs, 11 RBIs, 14 runs and one stolen base in 31 games.

Social Media On Lineup

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate the win over the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3.

Here’s what people have been saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@LombardIsKing_: “I’m fine with George getting rest but why not give it to him against the Twins rather than an important game like this”

@Keith_McPherson: “No rest day for Judge. Ya’ll cool w/ the lineup?”

@Barishn22: “GLJ day off. Judge day off tomorrow.”

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

@iHitSplits: “Austin Wells catching all 3 games because they don’t have a viable 2nd catching option”

@PinstripePress5: “Nice to see Lombard getting a day off. Important for young players, something Volpe didn’t get the luxury of his first year.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden George Lombard Jr. Change Amid Hitless Streak

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