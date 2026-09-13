New York Yankees Announce Sudden George Lombard Jr. Change Amid Hitless Streak

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the New York Mets (at home) in the Bronx.

After winning the first game, they lost by a score of 12-2 on Saturday.

George Lombard Jr. had one walk, but he went hitless for the third straight game.

Yankees Announce Sudden George Lombard Jr. Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/13 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. Anthony Volpe 2B 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero SS”

Lombard Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

He is in the middle of his rookie season after making his debut last month.

Right now, the 21-year-old is batting .217 with 23 hits, three home runs, 11 RBIs, 14 runs and one stolen base in 31 games.

Social Media On Lineup

Here’s what people have been saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@LombardIsKing_: “I’m fine with George getting rest but why not give it to him against the Twins rather than an important game like this”

@Keith_McPherson: “No rest day for Judge. Ya’ll cool w/ the lineup?”

@Barishn22: “GLJ day off. Judge day off tomorrow.”

@iHitSplits: “Austin Wells catching all 3 games because they don’t have a viable 2nd catching option”

@PinstripePress5: “Nice to see Lombard getting a day off. Important for young players, something Volpe didn’t get the luxury of his first year.”