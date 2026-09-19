CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees catches a pop out in the second inning of the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)
If the standings hold up, the Yankees will host the Red Sox in the Wild Card round.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees announced a surprising lineup decision involving José Caballero before Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
New York Yankees Announce Surprising José Caballero Change Amid Diamondbacks Series