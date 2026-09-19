New York Yankees Announce Surprising José Caballero Change Amid Diamondbacks Series

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.

New York won the first game of the series 9-2 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 8:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Before Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced a surprising lineup decision involving José Caballero.

New York Yankees Announce Interesting José Caballero Decision

Surprisingly, José Caballero will start in center field for the Yankees on Saturday. Caballero has played 11 innings in center this season and recorded 15 innings at the position last year.

Meanwhile, Spencer Jones, the Yankees’ primary center fielder, is out of the lineup with a sore left foot.

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: Spencer Jones said he’s dealing with a sore left foot, which he chalked up to the wear-and-tear from playing on turf. But downplayed it, said he’s fine, just getting a day. “It’s no big deal,” Jones said.

Here is the Yankees’ full lineup for Saturday:

Starting Pitcher: RHP Cam Schlittler

Here is the Diamondbacks’ lineup:

Starting Pitcher: Brandon Pfaadt

New York Yankees Right Now

In the division standings, New York is four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

Next, the Yankees are slated to play the Diamondbacks at 8:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The series will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees will finish the season by hosting the Tampa Bay Rays for four games, and then the Baltimore Orioles for three games.

If the standings hold up, the Yankees will host the Red Sox in the Wild Card round.