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New York Yankees Announce Surprising José Caballero Decision Amid Diamondbacks Series

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New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees catches a pop out in the second inning of the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.

New York won the first game of the series 9-2 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 8:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Before Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced a surprising lineup decision involving José Caballero.

New York Yankees Announce Interesting José Caballero Decision

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Surprisingly, José Caballero will start in center field for the Yankees on Saturday. Caballero has played 11 innings in center this season and recorded 15 innings at the position last year.

Meanwhile, Spencer Jones, the Yankees’ primary center fielder, is out of the lineup with a sore left foot.

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees singles in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote on X: Spencer Jones said he’s dealing with a sore left foot, which he chalked up to the wear-and-tear from playing on turf. But downplayed it, said he’s fine, just getting a day. “It’s no big deal,” Jones said.

Here is the Yankees’ full lineup for Saturday:

  1. Ben Rice DH
  2. Cody Bellinger LF
  3. Luis Garcia Jr. 1B
  4. Heliot Ramos RF
  5. George Lombard Jr. SS
  6. Austin Wells C
  7. Anthony Volpe 2B
  8. Ryan McMahon 3B
  9. José Caballero CF

Starting Pitcher: RHP Cam Schlittler

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Here is the Diamondbacks’ lineup:

  1. Laars Nootbar LF
  2. Ketel Marte 2B
  3. Gabriel Moreon C
  4. Geraldo Perdomo SS
  5. Corbin Carroll RF
  6. Nolan Arenado 3B
  7. Tim Tawa 1B
  8. Jesus Sanchez DH
  9. Jordan Lawlar CF

Starting Pitcher: Brandon Pfaadt

Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 12: Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a warm-up pitch during the first inning of the MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Chase Field on September 12, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

In the division standings, New York is four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

Next, the Yankees are slated to play the Diamondbacks at 8:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The series will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees will finish the season by hosting the Tampa Bay Rays for four games, and then the Baltimore Orioles for three games.

If the standings hold up, the Yankees will host the Red Sox in the Wild Card round.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Surprising José Caballero Decision Amid Diamondbacks Series

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