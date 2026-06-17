Insider Links Yankees to ‘Game-Changing’ Rental at Trade Deadline

Brian Cashman typically does not go all-in on rentals at the trade deadline.

But if this year is really “the year” for the New York Yankees, ESPN insider Jeff Passan believes they could be in the mix for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Passan named the Yankees as a “more realistic” fit for the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner if Skubal is dealt before the trade deadline, Aug. 3.

Skubal is a rental and is 3-3 with a 2.81 ERA — though he has missed time due to bone fragments in his elbow. Still, he’s the consensus best pitcher in the AL, since he has won the Cy Young Award in consecutive seasons.

Yankees Named a ‘Realistic fit’ for Tarik Skubal Trade

The Yankees have the best starting pitching in the American League, and you can make the case their staff is at least on par with the Los Angeles Dodgers — if not better.

Yet, Skubal is Skubal. He’s a “game-changing” ace, Passan and Kiley McDaniel’s words, who according to the ESPN insiders has an 85% chance of being traded before Aug. 3.

“He’s still the same guy who won back-to-back Cy Young Awards,” Passan wrote. “He relies on a 95 mph to 98 mph four-seam fastball and one of the best changeups in the league, along with a sinker, a slider and a slurve that are all above average to plus.

“Skubal’s command is also plus, so you can see why he has the hardware and could also be in line for a precedent-setting contract depending on how this season ends.”

The Yankees arguably have too much young starting pitching already, and selling the farm — even for an ace like Skubal — might seem like a luxury problem, when they could really use a formidable bat at catcher or third base.

But there is a need too. The Yankees lost Max Fried to an elbow injury, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are still coming back from elbow injuries and Cam Schlittler is facing the most innings he has ever thrown.

Plus, the Yankees are of course nursing a 17-year championship drought and could put that surplus of young pitching — like Ryan Weathers, Luis Gil and/or Will Warren — to go get Skubal without upsetting their dominant front line of Cole, Fried, Schlittler and Rodon.

ESPN Linked the Yankees to a Pair of Twins

Yankees fans may lament Cashman’s lack of aggressiveness at recent trade deadlines, but acquiring a frontline rental like Skubal just doesn’t seem like his usual course of business.

Passan and McDaniel noted that as well and floated a pair of Minnesota Twins, catcher Ryan Jeffers and center fielder Byron Buxton, as potential deadline acquisitions as well.

ESPN isn’t the first to link Jeffers to the Yankees, especially since he is a rental and be a massive upgrade from the punch-less platoon of JC Escarra and Austin Wells. Jeffers is on the IL and recuperating from a hand injury but should be back by the start of the second half.

“Few contending teams are actively interested in acquiring a catcher, which muddies the situation slightly,” Passan wrote. “The Yankees are the obvious match. … Jeffers certainly has the bat to carry at DH. This one might take time to develop as Minnesota seeks leverage.”

Jeffers is a rental, and ESPN gave the Twins an 85% chance of trading him since they are five games under .500 and five games behind the Chicago White Sox for first place in the AL Central.

But Buxton, who is under team control through 2028 at a ultra-manageable $15 million per year, would give the Yankees a dynamic outfielder with speed and power.

“The report on Buxton is still pretty similar to when he went No. 2 in the 2012 draft: elite runner and defender with loud bat speed,” Passan wrote. “He is hitting some of the high-end projections for 30-plus homer potential more than a decade later.

“Basically everything you dreamed of with Buxton has come true, with injuries/durability being the only negative.”