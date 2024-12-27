Yankees Predicted to Lose Potential Soto Replacement to Dodgers

The New York Yankees could still use a second baseman and an outfield bat. Whether they go with one of those routes remains to be seen, but if the Yankees want to be the best possible team in 2025, adding one of the two would be ideal.

There aren’t a ton of players for them on the free agency market who could make a major splash for them. Regarding an outfield bat, Teoscar Hernandez would be the first name that comes to mind. Hernandez is coming off the best campaign of his career, capping it off with a few big moments en route to a World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The right-handed slugger returning to the Dodgers can’t be counted out, but as of Dec. 26, there’s still no deal in place. Laura Albanese of Newsday expects that to change, predicting Hernandez will sign with the Dodgers this winter.

“The reigning home run derby champ went to the Dodgers for an absolute steal last offseason — one year, $23 million — but his 2024 performance will certainly command more than that,” Albanese wrote on December 26. “The outfielder slashed .272/.339/.501 last season with 33 homers and 99 RBIs, and hit .350 in the World Series. That seems worthy of a reunion, doesn’t it?”

Dodgers Hesitant to Give Hernandez Money

The New York Yankees are among the few teams around Major League Baseball that could give deals like the Los Angeles Dodgers. If the Yankees want a player, money has rarely ever been an issue.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the reason for Hernandez not signing with the Dodgers yet is due to money. Rosenthal reported that Hernandez wants around $70 million, but the Dodgers have been hesitant to give him that.

“Hernández, 32, is seeking a three-year deal between $66 million and $72 million, according to a person briefed on the negotiations. The contract length does not appear to be a point of contention between the parties. The issue is money.

“In their inquiries on other players, the Dodgers might simply be weighing the acquisition costs against the price of retaining Hernández, who repeatedly has said he wants to return. The club also might be lining up contingencies as a matter of due diligence in the event Hernández departs for the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox or some other interested club,” Rosenthal wrote on December 21.

If the Dodgers continue to be hesitant in their pursuit of Hernandez, the Yankees have a real chance to come in and replace Juan Soto with the All-Star.

Yankees Have Interest in Hernandez

The New York Yankees still have assets, both money and prospects, to trade. That could mean a move will happen this winter, whether it’s a trade, signing, or perhaps both.

Hernandez, outside of them making a blockbuster trade, seems to be the likeliest option outside of someone like Anthony Santander.

There’s interest from the Yankees, too, according to Hector Gomez. Gomez added that others also like Hernandez, so New York might have to get aggressive if it wants to land the 32-year-old.

“Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is looking for a 3-year deal. Teams that have shown interest in him: 1. Red Sox 2. Phillies 3. Yankees 4. Blue Jays 5. Dodgers 6. Reds,”