Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With 2-Time All-Star After Bellinger Trade

The New York Yankees need a second baseman, but a reunion with Gleyber Torres seems unlikely. There’s reason to believe the Yankees could use him next season and beyond, especially after trading Caleb Durbin.

However, all indications indicate Torres will be on a different ball club in 2025. The two-time All-Star will need to find a new team, and there should be a few suitors out there.

Jordan Shusterman of Yahoo Sports broke down his free agency, writing that the Yankees don’t have any interest in retaining him. He also added teams that could be a fit.

“The aforementioned references to Torres’ time as a Yankee in the past tense were not an accident; there’s zero indication that New York has interest in retaining Torres, so it’s time to find him a new home. Three other teams have been explicitly connected to Torres in reports this winter: the Blue Jays, Nationals and Angels.

“The Blue Jays were linked to Torres before they traded for Andrés Giménez from Cleveland, so they no longer seem to be a viable candidate… The Angels are seeking upgrades at second and third, with no guarantees of Anthony Rendon’s role and the versatile Luis Rengifo capable of bouncing around positions,” Shusterman wrote on December 19.

Yankees Predicted to Move On From Torres

Despite the need for a second baseman, there are options on the market the Yankees could pursue that may fit better than Torres.

The Yankees could also get creative, perhaps moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base and adding a third baseman.

Whatever direction they pick, the Yankees have options, making it unlikely that Torres will return.

Rucker Haringey of FanSided doesn’t believe he’ll be back, predicting Torres to be one of three players who won’t return after the Cody Bellinger trade.