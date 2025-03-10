Trade Proposal Nets Yankees Highly Coveted Ace to Replace Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters after Sunday’s game against St. Louis that the team is “prepared for the worst” regarding Gerrit Cole’s elbow.

The worst may be just what Cole and the Yankees are hearing, as Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted on Sunday night that Tommy John surgery has been recommended for the Yankees ace. Cole and the Yankees are waiting for a second opinion, but signs are pointing to the distinct possibility of Cole missing the 2025 season.

“Obviously not what you want, but it’s ultimately part of our journey here in 2025,” Cashman said about the latest setback for Cole, who didn’t make his first start during the 2024 season until June 19 due to elbow issues that put him on the 60-day injured list.

Cole, who has a career record of 153-80 with a 3.18 ERA, has been the unquestioned leader of the New York rotation since joining the team prior to the 2020 season. After missing the first few months of the season in 2024, Cole went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts. The 2023 Cy Young Award winner was key in the postseason for the Yankees, posting a 2.17 ERA across five outings in helping New York reach the World Series.

Deal for San Diego Pitcher Dylan Cease Could Offset Loss of Gerrit Cole

For the Yankees to embolden their defense of the 2024 American League title, they may need to search outside the organization for options to replace Cole. Zach Pressnell of FanSided has a trade proposal that he believes could net New York a highly coveted hurler who has posted double digit wins in three of the last four seasons.

Dylan Cease, the 29-year-old right-hander with the San Diego Padres, has seen his name in trade discussions throughout much of the offseason. Cease is entering the final year of his current contract, and prognosticators are suggesting that the Padres could be shopping him, despite Cease stating that he would prefer to stay.

“I love San Diego. It’s an ideal scenario, and I’m grateful to be here,” he said.

However, Pressnell cited the Yankees’ situation regarding the injury to Cole to explore a potential deal with San Diego to acquire Cease. In Pressnell’s proposal, New York would send trade outfielder Spencer Jones, right-handed pitcher Bryce Cunningham and left-handed pitcher Brock Selvidge.

Spencer would be the cornerstone of the deal. The 23-year-old was recently named the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees system, and he would likely step right into San Diego’s outfield. Cunningham, the team’s No. 6 prospect, and Selvidge, No. 10, may need a bit more time before joining the major league roster but would provide the Padres with a pair of pitchers with upside who have been impressive in the minor leagues.

Gerrit Cole is Second Yankees Pitcher Lost to Injury After News on Luis Gil

Cole is the second Yankees starting pitcher to receive unfortunate injury news during spring training.

On February 28, Luis Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, was forced to end a bullpen session after complaining of shoulder tightness. Further testing would reveal that Gil had suffered a high-grade lat strain, with doctors telling him not to throw for six weeks, and then be retested.

“As long as we handle it right, we’ll get him back sometime in the summer,” Cashman said. “But he’s going to be down for a long time, obviously. Being a starter, he’s got six weeks minimum of no throw, and obviously it could be longer if it takes longer. They’ll reimage and re-MRI it and see where he’s at during that rest period. So, is it six, is it going to be seven weeks, is it eight weeks, whatever, and then we’ll get him going, and then he’s got to go through flat-ground throwing program and obviously bullpens and then rehab games, so you’re talking three months.”