Yankees Urged to Address Multiple Roster Holes Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees entered the 2026 season expecting to battle for another American League East title, but with less than three weeks remaining before the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline, the pressure is mounting. According to Vania Ravelo of ESPN Deportes, the Yankees can no longer rely on internal improvements if they hope to catch the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

After dropping 13 of their last 21 games before the All-Star break, New York finds itself needing upgrades across several areas of the roster, with catching, the bullpen, the starting rotation, and lineup depth emerging as the organization’s biggest priorities.

Catcher Remains the Yankees’ Biggest Concern

ESPN Deportes identified catcher as New York’s most urgent need.

While Austin Wells has continued to provide solid defense behind the plate, his offensive struggles have become increasingly difficult to overlook. Ali Sánchez and J.C. Escarra have also failed to deliver meaningful production, leaving the Yankees with one of the least productive catching groups in baseball.

According to the report, Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman and Minnesota Twins backstop Ryan Jeffers are among the club’s preferred targets. Goodman has developed into one of the National League’s top power-hitting catchers, while Jeffers has enjoyed an excellent offensive season with a strong OPS.

The problem, however, is availability. ESPN Deportes noted that neither Colorado nor Minnesota appears interested in moving its starting catcher, forcing general manager Brian Cashman to consider secondary options such as Luis Torrens, Jonah Heim, Logan O’Hoppe or Christian Vázquez.

Bullpen and Rotation Also Need Reinforcements

Beyond catcher, ESPN Deportes believes New York must strengthen both its bullpen and starting rotation before the deadline.

Although closer David Bednar has stabilized the ninth inning, the Yankees continue searching for dependable late-inning arms to bridge the gap in high-leverage situations. Mason Miller was mentioned as an ideal target because of his elite velocity and multiple years of team control, though acquiring him would likely require a premium prospect package.

If that price proves too steep, ESPN Deportes suggested Garrett Whitlock and left-hander JoJo Romero as more realistic alternatives who could add depth and reliability to the relief corps.

The starting rotation also remains a concern.

Questions surrounding Gerrit Cole’s ability to return to ace-level form have increased the need for another frontline starter. ESPN Deportes highlighted Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal as the dream acquisition, believing he would immediately elevate the Yankees’ postseason rotation while easing the workload on Cole.

Lineup Needs More Contact Without Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge’s absence due to a stress fracture in his rib has exposed another weakness: an offense overly dependent on home runs.

ESPN Deportes argued the Yankees should prioritize hitters who consistently put the ball in play rather than relying solely on power. Luis Arráez was identified as an ideal fit for his elite contact skills, while Matt Chapman was mentioned as a potential solution at third base for his defensive excellence and right-handed power.

The report also suggested the Yankees may already have an internal answer at shortstop. Top prospect George Lombard Jr. could take over the position later this season if his recovery continues on schedule, potentially allowing the front office to focus its deadline resources elsewhere.

With the Rays setting the pace in the AL East and Judge’s return still uncertain, ESPN Deportes concluded that the Yankees cannot afford to stand pat. Whether through blockbuster trades or targeted additions, New York’s front office may need to act aggressively before Aug. 3 if it hopes to remain a legitimate World Series contender.