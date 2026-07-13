New York Yankees Proposed Trade for Giants’ Luis Arraez Revealed

San Francisco Giants infielder, Luis Arraez, who is on an expiring contract, is starting to become one of the most popular trade targets on the MLB trade market, and the New York Yankees stand out as a top fit, given their need for a contact hitter who can hit for average, play good defense, and showcase solid baserunning.

In a recent piece for MLBTradeRumors.com, writer Anthony Franco lists Luis Arraez as the second-best ‘available’ trade candidate:

“Arraez is among the likeliest players to move. He rebuffed interest on multi-year deals to sign a one-year, $12MM free agent pact with the Giants. Arraez correctly bet on himself to play a strong second base in moving back to his original position. His offensive profile is the same as it has been throughout his career. He is baseball’s best contact hitter and in the mix for a fourth batting title. Arraez carries a .321/.358/.445 line over 332 plate appearances.”

So, if the Yankees were to think about trading for Luis Arraez, what would the cost be for the All-Star infielder?

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What Would Yankees-Giants Trade Package for Luis Arraez Look Like?

Luis Arraez would be the perfect rental addition for the New York Yankees.

Because of his contract status, Arraez shouldn’t cost as much as he normally would for his services.

Recently, ESPN Insider Buster Olney urged the Yankees to make a move for Luis Arraez:

“They have to find a way to build a bridge to that time when Judge and Stanton and [Max] Fried and [Carlos] Rodon come back, which is why I think today that Brian Cashman, the Yankees general manager, should get on the phone with the San Francisco Giants and basically not let Buster Posey off the phone until he makes a deal for Luis Arraez,”

Here is a hypothetical trade idea the Giants and Yankees may consider to send Arraez to New York:

Yankees receive: INF/2B Luis Arraez

Giants receive: prospects Chase Hampton and Jace Avina.

Chase Hampton and Jace Avina are both currently in AA, but being that they are top-20 prospects in the Yankees system, this might be enough to land the 3-time batting champion, Arraez, without letting go of a top-10 prospect in their system.

Luis Arraez is batting .330 this season with four home runs, 119 hits, 48 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 136. He’s drawn 24 walks and has struck out just 16 times over 402 total plate appearances. It’s an obvious fit for this current Yankees time, which swings and misses A LOT. Arraez has also been named to his fourth MLB All-Star for his services this season.

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What are the Yankees Trade Deadline Plans?

The two biggest needs for the New York Yankees heading toward the MLB trade deadline are bullpen help and another catcher to help balance things with Austin Wells’ struggles.

However, there’s an argument to be made that the Yankees desperately need another infielder. Arraez’s 136 OPS+ this season would easily be the best among the Yankees’ infield corps (except Ben Rice), and although he’s a left-handed hitter (which the Yanks don’t necessarily need), his lack of strikeouts makes him a valuable asset wherever he plays in the field/hits in the order.

As the Giants head towards being sellers, keep an eye out for Brian Cashman and Buster Posey to link up in a blockbuster deal. Other Gianta trade candidates include Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, and Robbie Ray.

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