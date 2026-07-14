Yankees Urged to Pursue Reds Slugger as Injuries Drain Lineup’s Power

The New York Yankees may need more than patience to survive their current power shortage, and one National League slugger is emerging as a possible trade target.

Michael Rosenstein of Yankees On SI urged general manager Brian Cashman to pursue Cincinnati Reds utility man Spencer Steer before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The proposal followed a report from USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale that Cincinnati is “getting plenty of interest in Spencer Steer” and that he will “be in high demand with so few impact bats available at the deadline.”

Steer Could Help Stabilize Yankees’ Lineup

New York’s need for another dependable hitter has grown with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list. Judge has been sidelined since June 5 because of a fractured rib and is scheduled for additional imaging during the All-Star break. Stanton’s timeline is less certain after he suffered a setback in June while rehabilitating a hamstring injury.

Nightengale highlighted how sharply the Yankees have declined without Judge. They lost 15 of 22 games entering the break, scored an MLB-low 73 runs beginning June 18, and struck out a major league-high 230 times during that span.

Steer would not replace Judge’s production, but he could add needed right-handed power to a lineup searching for stability. The 28-year-old entered the break with 14 home runs and was on pace to reach 20 for a fourth consecutive season. Yankees On SI also noted his .421 slugging percentage, .749 OPS, and 12.6% barrel rate, which ranked in Baseball-Savant’s 81st percentile.

His defensive flexibility adds to the appeal. Steer can handle first base, third base, and both corner-outfield positions, giving manager Aaron Boone several ways to use him. Rosenstein argued that Steer could strengthen the outfield beside Cody Bellinger or provide an alternative to struggling third baseman Ryan McMahon.

Acquisition Cost Could Be Significant

Unlike many deadline targets, Steer would be more than a short-term rental. He remains under team control through the 2028 season and is scheduled to reach free agency in 2029. He is earning $4 million this year and has two additional arbitration seasons remaining.

That control would also make him expensive in prospective capital. Yankees On SI suggested Cincinnati could seek multiple top-10 prospects, potentially including a top-100 talent such as right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodríguez.

The Reds have not publicly committed to moving Steer, and Nightengale reported only that other clubs are showing interest. Still, the limited supply of impact hitters could quickly create a competitive market.

For Cashman, the decision would come down to whether Steer’s combination of power, versatility and multiple years of control justifies surrendering premium young talent. With Judge’s return date uncertain and Stanton also unavailable, Yankees On SI believes New York should at least call Cincinnati and explore the asking price.