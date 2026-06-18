New York Yankees Should Consider Trade for Former No.1 Draft Pick As Anthony Volpe Replacement

The New York Yankees have one of the strongest rosters in MLB, but with the MLB trade deadline looming, there are still questions that need to be answered, and perhaps the biggest one is how long the Yankees will stick with Anthony Volpe at shortstop, or even on the roster for that matter.

Karl Rasmussen for SI.com recently wrote (about the Yankees potentially acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis):

“In 38 games this year, Lewis is slashing .208/.291/.385 with six home runs and 17 RBIs. The former No. 1 pick has never played more than 106 games in a season, but for his career, he’s averaging 28 home runs and 95 RBIs per 162 games. During his best season, back in 2023, Lewis had a .921 OPS in 58 games with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs.”

Is this a flyer that the Yankees should consider taking? Although Royce Lewis may be injury-prone, he could still be a much more productive hitter than Anthony Volpe. Lewis can play either shortstop or third base, so replacing Ryan McMahon is also an option?

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Should the Yankees Trade for Royce Lewis?

Talent is not the issue for Royce Lewis. As a former No.1 overall draft pick in 2017, he is still just 27-years-old; it’s just a matter of if the Yankees are willing to bear those potential injury concerns.

However, in that same breath, Royce Lewis, when healthy is probably a lot better than Anthony Volpe, so if the Twins were to ship him off for the right price, it’s something the Yankees should consider.

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Anthony Volpe this Season; Is it Time for Volpe to go?

The Yankees have opted to go with Jose Caballero for the most part this season at shortstop.

Anthony Volpe is batting .241 this season after a pair of recent multi-hit performances. His OPS+ if 95, but most Yankees fans still believe the Yankees’ experiment should be over.

Recently, FanSided.com writer Rucker Haringey named Volpe as the top player Yankees fans should be most frustrated with:

“The chances of the Yankees making a drastic sea change at shortstop in the middle of the year are small, but Cashman might consider adding a star like CJ Abrams at the deadline if the price is right. Volpe needs to pick up his play immediately to secure both his short and long-term futures in the Bronx.”

Haringey writes that the Yankees may not make a massive change up the middle this season, but if the Twins have another fire sale this summer, Royce Lewis will likely be the subject of trade rumors.

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