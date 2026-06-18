Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Transaction on Recently Selected Player in Unique Scenario

This is a pretty unique roster situation, so stay along for the ride. The Atlanta Braves had to play, pretty much, a doubleheader on Wednesday after their Tuesday game was suspended due to rain.

Once that news was announced, the Braves announced several roster moves to prepare for that second game on Wednesday evening. Atlanta actually lost both games on Wednesday and will avoid being swept on Thursday evening.

So, you may be wondering, what unique roster scenario happened involving the Braves?

More MLB on Heavy: Giants Announce Roster Decision on 5-Year MLB Player During Braves Series

Braves Predetermine Jair Camargo’s Fate in Roster Move

So a little roster move that went under the radar on Wednesday afternoon was the decision to call up Jair Camargo for one singular game before sending him back to the minors.

In the Wednesday roster move, the Braves predetermined that catcher Jair Camargo would spend just one game with the club, and then his ‘option’ notification hit the MLB transaction log on Thursday morning.

Here it is in writing by the Braves’ X account:

“Altanta also selected C Jair Camargo to the major league roster, optioned him to the Stripers and then named him as the 27th man for today’s second game. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated RHP Hunter Stratton for assignment.”

Camargo recorded two at-bats in the Braves’ loss on Thursday, and actually ended up hitting a double. Perhaps he could be the next backup option. Camargo is a 26-year-old catcher, but he’s recorded just eight at-bats in MLB.

More MLB on Heavy: Spencer Strider is Big Loser After Atlanta Braves Roster Moves

More Braves News

In other Atlanta Braves news, Ronald Acuña Jr. is reportedly far away from returning from the IL, and the Braves are still awaiting further word on Michael Harris II. Ha-Seong Kim continues to struggle, and JR Ritchie’s recent start may mean he either needs to be moved to the bullpen, or optioned back down to Triple-A. Be on the lookout for any of those transactions.

As the Braves wrap up their series with the Giants, it will be determined what Harris II’s fate will be, either being in the lineup or potentially hitting the IL.

Atlanta returned Drake Baldwin, which is good news, but the Braves also had to transfer Spencer Strider to the 60-day IL, which puts his season in jeopardy.

Stay updated on the latest Braves news on Heavy.com…