Yankees Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million Oswaldo Cabrera Replacement

Things have only gotten worse for the New York Yankees, who were derailed by injuries to start the season. After losing multiple other players in recent weeks, including Oswaldo Cabrera and Jazz Chisholm, the Yankees’ need for an infielder is more prevalent than ever. Chisholm is expected to return, and it remains uncertain how long Cabrera will be out, but regardless of whether they both return and play at the level the Yankees are hoping for, they still need an infielder.

More specifically, the Yankees need a third baseman, and there could potentially be one available in the form of Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies.

Renewed Interest

Recently, looking at trade ideas for the Yankees, Athlon Sports proposed the idea of the Rockies trading him to New York. The Rockies, one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball, didn’t make him available at the deadline last year. There were reports suggesting that the Yankees were interested in him at the deadline last year, but nothing got done due to the Rockies not being willing to trade him.

“One team that may not be full-steam ahead are the faltering Colorado Rockies, who have fallen short of painfully low expectations heading into 2025, and recently fired manager Bud Black after a 7-33 start…

“The Yankees reportedly called the Rockies about McMahon prior to the 2024 trade deadline, and the Rockies declined a trade, listing McMahon’s desire to stay in Colorado after welcoming a daughter with his wife Natalie last February. However, the Rockies, amid their atrocious start to 2025, could entertain calls on McMahon, who represents one of the only players teams could express interest in,” Zach Kaplan wrote.

Fast forward a year now, and the Colorado Rockies don’t have much reason not to move on from him. If the team wants to compete in the near future, it has to improve its farm system. The New York Yankees don’t have the best farm system, but they have enough to trade for the 30-year-old.

Rockies Could Look to Sell

According to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Rockies love McMahon for being a veteran and a clubhouse favorite. However, he added that with the current situation the team is in, moving on from him and allowing a prospect to come up might be the better plan.

“The 30-year-old third baseman is one of owner Dick Monfort’s favorite players and extremely popular in the clubhouse. He’s also the team’s most tradeable asset… The 30-year-old third baseman is one of owner Dick Monfort’s favorite players and extremely popular in the clubhouse. He’s also the team’s most tradeable asset.

“Colorado is excited about power-hitting third base prospect Kyle Karros, 22, who’s begun the season at Double-A Hartford. If he continues progressing, the Rockies must field offers for McMahon,” he wrote.

McMahon hasn’t been great to start the season, hitting .214 with six home runs. Trading for anybody who plays at Coors Field is always a bit worrisome, but he could fit in well with the short porch in Yankee Stadium.

Despite that, it’s important to recognize the player McMahon is.

Sure, he’s had parts of his career where he looks to be a very good player, and that isn’t saying he isn’t decent, but it isn’t exactly like he’s elite. Playing in Colorado for every season of his big league career, which started in 2017, he owns a career OPS+ of just 92.