Dodgers’ Pitching Richness Coupled With Yankees’ Needs Yields Trade Proposal

Is it possible to actually have too many starting pitchers? It seems that for the second straight season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are determined to find out.

En route to the World Series championship in 2024, the Dodgers used a ridiculous total of 40 pitchers throughout the season, with 17 of them starting at least one game. Franchise records were matched in the number of pitchers who recorded saves (12) and earned at least one win (25).

Less than a month into the 2025 season, Los Angeles has already used 17 pitchers, with seven of them starting at least one game. Both of those totals increased by one on Wednesday, as Bobby Miller was brought up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start against the Rockies.

Miller was roughed up in his major league debut at Dodger Stadium, allowing 6 runs on 8 hits and a walk in 3 innings, although he did strike out 7 Colorado batters.

Landon Knack was sent down to make room for Miller. In three games, including two starts, Knack has given up 7 runs on 9 hits in 8.2 innings, with 7 strikeouts and 6 walks.

Landon Knack Finds Slim Opportunities to Start in LA

Knack, the 27-year-old who was the Dodgers’ No. 24 prospect entering the 2024 season, started 12 games among his 15 appearances covering 69 innings a year ago, and he went 3-5 with a 3.65 ERA, striking out 69 batters against just 18 walks. But with a franchise that boasts an embarrassment of riches, Knack finds himself squeezed for opportunities at the major league level.

The Dodgers’ pitching depth is such that they have been able to withstand the injury to Blake Snell, while also taking the patient approach on building Shohei Ohtani up for a mid-season return to the mound. And the team also has several pitchers expected to return from injuries, including Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Emmet Sheehan.

But while the Dodgers enjoy their ample supply of arms, the New York Yankees are in need of an upgrade.

The team has had a difficult time overcoming the losses of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil. Besides Max Fried, no Yankees pitcher who has started multiple games has an ERA under 5.00, and Clarke Schmidt, who recently returned from injury, allowed 3 runs and 4 hits in 5.2 innings in his first start.

MLB Analyst Proposes Deal Sending Landon Knack to Yankees

Given the situation in New York, Conor Liguori of Athlon Sports suggests a trade for one of the Dodgers’ starters. Liguori’s proposal sends Knack to the Yankees in exchange for middle infielder Roderick Arias, the team’s No. 6 prospect, and first baseman T.J. Rumfield.

“In this trade, the Dodgers remain patient with developing one of the Yankees’ top prospects, Arias, whose projected ETA to the MLB level is 2027. The 20-year-old began 2025 at Single-A Tampa and recorded a .728 OPS with 13 home runs and 37 stolen bases at the same level in 2024,” Liguori wrote.

“Rumfield has shown impressive power flashes, already hitting three home runs with a .580 slugging percentage in 14 games this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”