Blake Snell Injury News Continues Brutal Spring For Dodgers Ace

Another crucial member of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster was put on the injured list on Sunday.

The Dodgers announced on Sunday afternoon that two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell was being placed on the 15-day IL due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Snell is the latest Los Angeles superstar to join the makeshift infirmary ward, after World Series MVP first baseman Freddie Freeman hit the 10-day IL on Thursday with an ankle ailment.

Among the other notable Dodgers currently on the IL include future Hall-of-Fame starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, veteran utilityman Enrique Hernandez and flamethrowing reliever Michael Kopech.

The defending World Series champions haven’t let the laundry list of injuries impact their play thus far, as they’ve largely dominated through the early part of the 2025 regular season.

The Dodgers entered Sunday with the best record in baseball at 9-1.

Snell signed a five-year, $182 million deal with Los Angeles in late November after spending one season with the rival San Francisco Giants. The 32-year-old southpaw is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA across his first two starts with the Dodgers, but has walked eight and only recorded four strikeouts in nine innings pitched.

Snell’s Injury Comes After Recent Home Break-In

Snell’s IL stint also comes on the heels of a potentially scary incident in late-March.

It was reported last week that the 2018 AL All-Star was the target of a home break-in. According to a report from NBC affiliate KING-TV in Seattle, police investigated a break-in at Snell’s home in Woodway (a north Seattle suburb).

The report said that Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure stated that officers responded to a call by two of Snell’s associates on March 26 and discovered a broken window at the residence. Officials believe the break-in likely occurred between March 25 and 26, when nobody was home.

Snell was with his new squad preparing for the March 27 game against the Detroit Tigers.

