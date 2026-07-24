New York Yankees Trade Prediction Lands Padres’ Mason Miller

The New York Yankees have been rumored to trade for Mason Miller if the San Diego Padres make him available. There’s no indication that AJ Preller is shopping Miller, but he will certainly receive a lot of calls about his trade status, and one of those calls may come from Yankees front office exec Brian Cashman.

While the Yankees still need bullpen help, their relief corps has actually been better than most people think. However, with that being said, adding closer Mason Miller would be a welcome addition to any MLB team.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco recently speculated about the chances of Mason Miller being traded, and he wrote:

“San Diego certainly anticipated having Miller at the back of a contending bullpen for the foreseeable future. The relief group has been excellent, but inconsistent offense and one of the league’s weakest rotations have kept them around .500. Speaking just before the All-Star Break, Preller didn’t rule anything out but suggested their preference is to hold him.”

So, what would it take for the Yankees to acquire Mason Miller? Let’s take a crack at it.

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Looking at a Mason Miller-Yankees Trade Prediction

Here is a trade package that might be strong enough for the Yankees to land Mason Miller, courtesy of HeavySports.com:

Yankees receive: RHP Mason Miller

Padres receive: OF Spencer Jones, RHP Elmer Rodriguez, SP Will Warren, and RHP Bryce Cunningham

Look, it’s a big haul to give up for just one player, but this is what Miller’s value is, and what any team would have to give up in a potential deal.

Elmer Rodriguez and Spencer Jones are garnering tons of speculation about their respective trade statuses, and Bryce Cunningham is the 10th-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ farm system.

Will Warren is undoubtedly the centerpiece of this trade idea, but New York’s rotation is already extremely strong, so it might tempt Cashman to offload an arm like Warren or Ryan Weathers to complete a blockbuster trade.

As for Spencer Jones, he’s batting .223 in his first 70+ MLB at-bats with 35 strikeouts.

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Should the Yankees Make This Trade?

If any team across Major League Baseball trades for Mason Miller, they might immediately become favorites to advance to the World Series, and for the Yankees, it would be hard to see a team beating New York with Miller in the back end of the bullpen.

Here are Miller’s 2026 stats, which are just downright disgusting:

41.2 IP, 25 saves, 78 SO, 0.864 WHIP, 0.86 ERA.

Let it sink in that his WHIP and ERA are THE SAME!

Keep an eye on the New York Yankees as an obvious trade candidate for Miller if San Diego Padres’ AJ Preller decides to make perhaps the trade of the deadline.

Also, remember the Padres traded so much prospect capital for Mason Miller about a year ago, so this could be their opportunity to get back what they lost.

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