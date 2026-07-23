Latest Report Reveals New York Yankees Trade Target Mason Miller ‘Unlikely’ to be Dealt

Tis the season of speculation, and with the MLB trade deadline just 11 days away, rumors and speculation from all angles are swirling, and the New York Yankees are expected to be at the forefront of headlines due to their World Series aspirations and well, because they’re the Yankees.

One trade target that recently emerged in the latest round of trade speculation was San Diego Padres‘ closer Mason Miller. The speculation started once the Padres pretty much fell out of contention in the NL playoff picture.

There’s still plenty of baseball left to be played, but there was a growing belief that San Diego might head towards becoming sellers, which immediately brought Mason Miller’s status in question.

However, per a recent report by MLB insider Robert Murray, the Padres’ closer may not be dealt after all.

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MLB Insider: ‘Don’t Expect Mason Miller to be Dealt’

FanSided.com’s Robert Murray recently revealed his latest wave of MLB trade deadline intel, and he leads with the fact that Mason Miller is ‘unlikely’ to be traded:

“The San Diego Padres will listen on star reliever Mason Miller. But that doesn’t mean a trade is likely. And at this point, I’m skeptical that the Padres will ultimately move him. Before acquiring Miller last year, GM A.J. Preller coveted the right-hander, and ultimately parted with Leo De Vries and others to get him.”

“Preller isn’t typically in a hurry to move cheap, controllable superstar-type players, especially when the Padres are only three games out of a Wild Card spot.”

Mason Miller has stats that are honestly hard to believe. Across 41.2 innings pitched this season, his ERA sits at 0.86 with 25 saves, 78 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 0.864. Certainly would be an upgrade in the Yankees’ bullpen, although David Bednar has actually been pretty good this season.

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So, Does This Report Actually Mean Mason Miller Won’t Be Traded

Robert Murray obviously isn’t AJ Preller, so there’s no real way to tell if the Padres’ All-Star closer will actually be moved or not.

MLBTR.com recently did a story titled ‘Will Mason Miller be traded?”

Writer Anthony Franco said:

“San Diego certainly anticipated having Miller at the back of a contending bullpen for the foreseeable future. The relief group has been excellent, but inconsistent offense and one of the league’s weakest rotations have kept them around .500. Speaking just before the All-Star Break, Preller didn’t rule anything out but suggested their preference is to hold him.”

So, how does this affect the New York Yankees? Well, Brian Cashman would certainly like to know the final verdict on Miller’s trade status, so the Yanks’ front office can decide on if they may or may not want to offer a big package to land the game’s best closer.

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