Atlanta Braves Reveal Michael Harris II Change Before Padres Game

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the San Diego Padres in a four-game series. After losing to the Padres on Tuesday, the series is now 1-1.

For game three of the series, Atlanta has activated pitcher Martin Perez, and the Padres will roll with Michael King.

Ahead of the Padres, the Braves revealed their lineup, and it features a small Michael Harris II tweak.

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Michael Harris II Back in Cleanup

After Austin Riley got a pair of rare starts as the Braves cleanup man over the first two games of the series, with the right-handed pitcher Michael King taking the ball on Wednesday, Michael Harris II is back hitting cleanup.

Here is the Braves lineup for game three of their series with the Padres, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 7/22: “D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski DH M. Dubón LF J. Jarvis SS B. Hicklen RF M. Pérez SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Michael Harris is back in cleanup, and Mike Yastrzemski also gets a featured spot in the six-hole. Other than those minor changes, the Braves lineup looks pretty similar to Tuesday’s contest.

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Looking at Michael Harris II’s Season Thus Far

Michael Harris II is putting together a very strong campaign so far this season.

He’s batting .301 with 18 home runs, 17 doubles, 59 RBI, and 107 total hits.

He’s primarily been the Braves’ cleanup batter this season, and he’s in his fifth MLB season with the Braves.

Harris II may have been the biggest All-Star snub this year.

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