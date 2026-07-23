Toronto Blue Jays Acquire 30-Year-Old Outfielder from Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays are concluding their series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon.

The Jays are 46-56 this season, and the reigning AL Pennant winners now sit in dead last in the AL East.

However, on Thursday, during the series with Tampa Bay, the Blue Jays claimed a player off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

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Blue Jays Acquire Rudy Martin Jr. from Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired Rudy Martin Jr.’s contract from the Baltimore Orioles, per Ari Alexander.

Source: #Orioles OF Rudy Martin Jr. has been claimed by the #BlueJays after being designated for assignment by Baltimore. https://t.co/LuSifR7nZF — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) July 23, 2026

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald was quick to the news when it broke, and wrote (about Rudy Martin’s 2026 campaign thus far):

“Martin, 30, still has not made his major league debut. He only got a 40-man roster spot a few days ago. He started this year with the Royals on a minor league deal. He triggered an upward mobility clause in that deal and got traded to the Orioles last week. The O’s sent him to Triple-A Norfolk for a few days and then designated him for assignment. It seems they were hoping to get him through waivers to be kept as non-roster depth but the Jays have swooped in to prevent that.”

His BaseballReference.com page is littered with several different affiliated teams, but as McDonald notes, he’s yet to crack at at-bat with an MLB team.

In 2026, he’s batting .284 (with the Kansas City Royals‘ AA and AAA teams) with eight home runs, eight doubles, and 33 stolen bases, so it’s possible that the Blue Jays may plan to use him as a pinch-runner in the future.

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Looking at the Blue Jays Right Now

The 2026 season has not gone how the Blue Jays have wanted so far this season.

They (obviously) carried a lot of high aspirations heading into the season, especially after inking the likes of Kazuma Okamoto, Dylan Cease, and Tyler Rogers to long-term extensions.

Paired with an already strong rotation, the injury bug hit the Jays pretty hard in the early going of the season.

However, every team deals with injuries. Perhaps the struggles can be traced to Vladimir Guerrero’s lethargic year at the plate, paired with a bunch of close-game losses.

Now, the Blue Jays may be headed towards being slight sellers at MLB’s trade deadline, as Toronto has not opened up the back half of its schedule strongly and sits 6.5 games back of an AL Wild Card spot with several teams ahead of them in the standings.

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