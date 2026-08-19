New York Yankees PR wrote on X: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded C Christian Bethancourt to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.”
New York Yankees Trade 8-Year MLB Veteran Christian Bethancourt to Pittsburgh Pirates
GettySAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – MARCH 09: Christian Bethancourt #22 of Team Panama celebrates after hitting an RBI single against Team Colombia during the eighth inning at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on March 09, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
The Yankees signed Bethancourt to a minor-league deal late last month.
The catcher hit .333/.407/.708 with three home runs and seven RBI across eight games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before being dealt to the Pirates.
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
TRADE: New York Yankees Send 8-Year MLB Veteran to Pittsburgh Pirates