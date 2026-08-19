TRADE: New York Yankees Send 8-Year MLB Veteran to Pittsburgh Pirates

The New York Yankees have traded veteran catcher Christian Bethancourt to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations.

New York Yankees PR wrote on X: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded C Christian Bethancourt to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.”

New York Yankees Trade 8-Year MLB Veteran Christian Bethancourt to Pittsburgh Pirates

The Yankees signed Bethancourt to a minor-league deal late last month.

The catcher hit .333/.407/.708 with three home runs and seven RBI across eight games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before being dealt to the Pirates.

More to come.