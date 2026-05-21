Yankees Make Trent Grisham Announcement Before Blue Jays Series Finale

The New York Yankees won’t have Trent Grisham in the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Grisham left Wednesday’s game in the top of the fifth inning after feeling discomfort legging out a bloop double in the second inning.

Despite the injury taking place in the second, it wasn’t until the fifth that Grisham was removed from the game; however, Spencer Jones was on the on-deck circle to pinch-hit for Grisham in the bottom of the fourth if his turn came up.

After leaving the game, Grisham won’t be in the lineup in the series finale, as Jones will be playing center field instead. The Yankees’ lineup is as follows:

B. Rice DH

A. Judge RF

C. Bellinger LF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

P. Goldschmidt 1B

S. Jones CF

R. McMahon 3B

A. Volpe SS

J. Escarra C

Grisham not being in the lineup a day after the injury could be a cause for concern, as it he had to be removed from the game and can’t play the next day. However, perhaps another full day off can help Grisham’s injury so he can be back in the lineup on Saturday.

Grisham is hitting .174 with 6 home runs and 27 RBIs this season as he’s struggled offensively.

Grisham Explains Reason to Leave Game

After trying to play through the injury, Grisham decided it was best for him to exit.

Following the 2-1 loss, Grisham felt like, due to it being to his knee, it was an injury he shouldn’t mess with.

“I just felt weird in my knee for a little bit,” Grisham said. “It didn’t feel like something I should mess with.”

Grisham said he never felt the injury until he took his secondary lead off second base and knew something was wrong.

“I didn’t even notice it,” Grisham said. “Gave my guards [to the first-base coach], felt fine. Felt everything was normal; slide felt normal. I went into my secondary [lead], and that’s when I felt the discomfort.”

Although Grisham was able to return to the field, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said at the time he was fine, but it started to get worse.

“The way he was hopping on second, I was concerned it was a calf or something like that,” Boone said. “It wasn’t that. He was good to go out in the field. When he came in, we felt like he was all right. Then before his at-bat, we wanted to see how it was and just felt like we needed to get him out of there at that point.”

Grisham will now miss Thursday’s game due to the injury.

Yankees Uncertain How Serious Grisham’s Injury Is

Although Grisham was able to play in the field for a bit, the veteran outfielder leaving the game is a concern.

After the loss on Wednesday, Boone admitted he isn’t sure how serious or how long Grisham would be out.

“The way he was hopping on second, I was concerned it was a calf or something like that,” Boone said. “It wasn’t that. He was good to go out in the field. When he came in, we felt like he was all right. Then before his at-bat, we wanted to see how it was and just felt like we needed to get him out of there at that point.”

The Yankees are looking for a series win against the Blue Jays on Thursday after winning the first two games of the series.