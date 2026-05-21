The New York Yankees had to pull Trent Grisham from Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Yankees announced that Grisham was removed from the game after suffering an injury earlier in the game. The Yankees announced that Grisham exited after feeling discomfort legging out a bloop double in the second inning.
Despite the injury taking place in the second, it wasn’t until the fifth that Grisham was removed from the game. Spencer Jones replaced Grisham in center field as a defensive replacement.
Cole Shelton Cole Shelton covers the NHL, MLB, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns for Heavy.com. He has covered pro and college sports since 2016, including bylines at BJ Penn, USA Today, SB Nation, Rotowire, Canadian Baseball Network and more. More about Cole Shelton
The New York Yankees had to pull Trent Grisham from Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.In the top of the fifth inning, the Yankees announced that Grisham was removed from the game after suffering an injury earlier in the game. The Yankees announced that Grisham exited after feeling discomfort legging out a bloop double […]
Yankees Make Trent Grisham Announcement During Blue Jays Game