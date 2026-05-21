Yankees Make Trent Grisham Announcement During Blue Jays Game

The New York Yankees had to pull Trent Grisham from Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Yankees announced that Grisham was removed from the game after suffering an injury earlier in the game. The Yankees announced that Grisham exited after feeling discomfort legging out a bloop double in the second inning.

Despite the injury taking place in the second, it wasn’t until the fifth that Grisham was removed from the game. Spencer Jones replaced Grisham in center field as a defensive replacement.

Before being pulled, Grisham went 1-for-1 with a double, which was a good sign as his offense has been an issue this season. He’s hitting .174 with 6 home runs and 27 RBIs this season.

More to come.