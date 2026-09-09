Yankees Get Notable Trent Grisham Injury News

Trent Grisham spent Tuesday’s pregame doing agility drills. He’s working through another comeback from a strained right hamstring. The timing is notable. It’s the same day Aaron Judge returned to the New York Yankees lineup in right field.

Grisham Refuses to Rush His Return

Grisham said there’s been improvement in the hamstring, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Still, he wouldn’t put a timeline on his return, even with less than three weeks left in the regular season.

“I don’t have a timetable,” Grisham said. “Just listen to my body.”

The frustration is real. Grisham strained the same hamstring back in mid-June and missed three weeks then too. This latest setback came Friday in San Diego.

“I want to be out there, but especially with all the work we put in to get back and stay healthy,” Grisham said.

Spencer Jones Steps Up in Grisham’s Absence

Without Grisham, manager Aaron Boone plans to keep running Spencer Jones in center field. Cody Bellinger will occasionally slide over from left. Boone noted Jasson Dominguez has center field experience too, though he’s struggled on both sides of the ball this season.

That leaves Jones in the spotlight. He’s already been forced into right field duty before Grisham’s injury. Now he’s taking on an even bigger role.

One American League scout praised how far Jones has come, per Dan Martin of the New York Post.

“The way he’s developed since he was up earlier in the year has been eye-opening,” the scout said. “But that’s a lot to put on a guy as they get ready for the playoffs, especially with another rookie [George Lombard Jr.] at shortstop.”

The Yankees are chasing the Rays atop the AL East. They’re also trying to hold off the Red Sox for the top wild card spot. With five right-handed starters coming up over the next six games, Jones figures to see plenty of action. He entered Tuesday with a 1.031 OPS over his previous 17 games, one of the best marks in baseball over that stretch. He’s also struck out 19 times in 60 plate appearances during that span.

Final Word for the Yankees

Grisham’s absence puts real pressure on Jones heading into the stretch run. The early returns look promising.

For now, New York waits on Grisham’s body to cooperate. Jones keeps making the most of his opportunity in the meantime.