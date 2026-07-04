New York Yankees’ Trent Grisham Reacts to Stunning Return Amid Twins Series

The New York Yankees finally snapped their seven-game losing skid on Friday.

Trent Grisham made his long-awaited return, and he had much to do with the Yankees’ success.

In the bottom of the first, Grisham smacked a homer on a fly ball to right field, putting New York on the board.

Grisham’s Thoughts on His Return

The last time he appeared in a Major League game was on June 12 when the Yankees faced the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now back in the lineup, the 29-year-old center fielder is making a remarkable comeback.

“I wasn’t thinking og a home run right away,” said Grisham, per Bill Ladson of MLB.com. “I was trying to put together good at-bats. But I was surprised. The way I was working tonight, it was as if I never left. I thought I had to fight it a little bit — get back into things.”

He added, “If we are going to be the team we want to be at the end of the year and win it all, you usually go through things like this. It’s kind of part of it. It’s how we respond to [the losing streak].”

Grisham finished with, “Nobody wants it. Nobody wishes for it. But I think it’s good for us going forward. Snapping it tonight felt good.”

This was a long and brutal rough patch for the New York franchise, but Friday’s win could have been all they needed to get out of the rut.

With Grisham back in the lineup, the Yankees should be in good hands.

Grisham’s MLB Career

The veteran outfielder was selected 15th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft.

He made his debut on Aug. 1, 2019, with the ballclub.

However, he spent one season with the Brewers before being shipped out to the San Diego Padres that November with Zach Davies.

In return, the Brewers acquired Eric Lauer and Luis Urías.

He played with the Padres for four years.

During that stint, he batted .214 with a .695 OPS and 191 home runs.

Once December 2023 arrived, he was traded once again, this time to the Yankees alongside Juan Soto.

In exchange, New York parted ways with Jhony Brito, Kyle Higashioka, Michael King, Drew Thorpe and Randy Vásquez.

Grisham is now in his third campaign with New York.

So far this season, taking into account his injury, he’s slashing .238/.343/.423 with a .766 OPS and nine home runs through 67 games.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he slashed .235/.348/.464 with a career-high .812 OPS and 34 homers through 143 games.

Fans should be reassured that he’s now back with the ballclub and had a stunning first game.

Yankees Right Now

After Friday’s clash against the Minnesota Twins, New York has two more games of the series left.

Their next matchup is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, at 1:35 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

New York is still trailing the Tampa Bay Rays (52-33) in the American League East.

The Yankees own a 49-38 overall record.

If they continue heating up their bats, they certainly stand a chance at edging out the Rays once again, but consistency will be the key here.

One game, one win at a time, and the Yankees could return to their spot atop the AL East standings.