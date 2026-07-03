New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Decision Before Twins Game

The New York Yankees will look to get off the schneid on Friday evening against the Minnesota Twins. New York has dropped seven straight games (were swept by the Red Sox and Twins) over the past week, but the good news is New York will be adding some reinforcement to their lineup for this new series with Minnesota.

Gerrit Cole will get the ball in game one of the Yankees-Twins series, and Minnesota will go with Mike Paredes (RHP) in the series opener.

Amid a flurry of roster transactions, the Yankees announced a notable Trent Grisham decision before the Twins game.

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Trent Grisham Back from IL, Hitting Leadoff

Trent Grisham has missed roughly the last two weeks battling an injury that landed him on the IL. On Friday, the Yankees X account announced that he has been reinstated:

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Reinstated INF Ryan McMahon (#19) from the 10-day injured list. • Returned OF Trent Grisham (#12) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. • Placed LHP Carlos Rodón on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 6/30) with left elbow inflammation. • Optioned INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Also, a few hours before first pitch against the Twins, New York released it’s lineup, which features Trent Grisham batting leadoff.

“Yankees 7/3: T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

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Trent Grisham This Season with the Yankees

Trent Grisham is one of only a handful of MLB players who accepted MLB’s qualifying offer this past offseason, which means he’s playing on a one-year, ~ $22 million contract.

He’s pretty much been the Yankees leadoff hitter for the entire season.

Over 66 games played this season (224 at-bats), Grisham is batting .232 with eight home runs, 11 RBI, and an OPS+ of 108. He’s worked 38 walks this season and has only struck out 42 times.

Grisham’s return from the IL should help with the Yankees’ recent offensive struggles.

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