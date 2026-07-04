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New York Yankees Provide Update on Carlos Rodón Before Twins Game

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Aaron Boone
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Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees provided an update on Carlos Rodón

The New York Yankees watched Carlos Rodón hit the IL this week.

In skipper Aaron Boone’s media appearance before the Yankees’ next clash against the Minnesota Twins, he provided an update on the injured pitcher.

Yankees’ Aaron Boone Comments on Rodón’s Status

Carlos Rodón

GettyNew York Yankees’ Carlos Rodón is out on the IL

According to SNY Yankees via X, Boone weighed in on Max Fried and Rodón.

In reference to Rodón’s potential timeline, he stated, “[It] kind of depends. We’re hoping that he’s throwing within the week, and if that’s the case, then he can start to build from there, but no timeline necessarily yet on Carlos.”

Per New York’s injury report, Rodón’s IL date reflects July 3.

He is on the 15-day IL due to elbow inflammation.

On Friday, his status was updated and states, “Expected to receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection and will not throw for at least a week.”

The 33-year-old southpaw landed on the IL just as Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon were reinstated.

As speculated by Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, “It’s possible that an issue cropped up after that outing or during a between-starts bullpen session.”

There didn’t appear to be a definitive moment in which Rodón was feeling uncomfortable.

Bill Ladson of MLB.com further reported Rodón’s statement of, “Throughout the week, [the elbow] hasn’t been agreeing with me. The recovery has not been so great over the last few weeks. Still, I got out there to pitch, which was great, but this week it caught up [to me]. It was not giving in to throwing.”

Rodón’s MLB Career

Carlos Rodón

GettyCarlos Rodón of the New York Yankees has a new update, according to Aaron Boone

As a three-time MLB All-Star, it’s evident that he has become a valuable player across the Major Leagues.

His 2026 campaign marks his fourth season playing with the Yankees.

Before heading to New York, he played a brief one-year stint with the San Francisco Giants.

However, he initially kicked off his career with the Chicago White Sox, who selected him third overall in the first round of the 2014 draft.

He made his debut with the franchise in April 2015.

Rodón went on to play seven seasons with the White Sox.

This season, he carries a 3.30 ERA and 52 strikeouts across 46.1 innings pitched through nine starts.

He finished his 2025 campaign with a 3.09 ERA and 203 strikeouts across 195.1 innings of work through 33 starts.

Where the Yankees Stand

Aaron Boone

GettyAaron Boone of the New York Yankees is looking to get his ballclub back on track

New York has been unable to escape the IL.

While some players are slowly inching toward returns, others are becoming plagued by the injury bug.

Despite their unsightly losing streak before Friday’s clash and the persistent injuries, they’re still second in the American League East.

Their overall record of 49-38 is not enough to knock down the Tampa Bay Rays (52-33) — not yet, at least.

The Yankees’ next matchup is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Once this series wraps up on Sunday, New York will be hosted by the Rays at Tropicana Field for a four-game stretch.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Provide Update on Carlos Rodón Before Twins Game

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