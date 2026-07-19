Yankees Receive Update on Interest in Francisco Lindor Trade

The New York Yankees have been struggling to stay afloat as of late, as they continue to wait for superstar Aaron Judge to return from a rib injury. Still, they are just two games behind the Tampa Bay Rays atop the American League East division, so they are expected to operate as buyers at the upcoming trade deadline.

With Judge remaining sidelined, the Yanks need another bat who can come in and help hold down the fort in the lineup. With New York not getting much production from the shortstop position once again this year, the team has been linked to a potential move for New York Mets star Francisco Lindor. According to a new report, though, it doesn’t seem like the Yankees have any interest in a deal for Lindor.

Yankees Not Interested in Potential Francisco Lindor Trade

The shortstop position has long been an issue for New York, and it knew entering the year that it wasn’t in a great spot. Manager Aaron Boone has leaned on a platoon featuring Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe, and while Caballero has been decent (.246 BA, 10 HR, 35 RBI, 22 SB, .688 OPS), Volpe has once again failed to meet expectations (.246 BA, 1 HR, 13 RBI, 7 SB, .668 OPS).

With the third base position also being a black hole with both Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario struggling, the Yanks were linked to a move for Lindor, which would allow Caballero to shift from shortstop to third base. The Mets have been among the worst teams in the majors this year, and Lindor has been swept up in their rough play, as he’s enduring a miserable year (.205 BA, 5 HR, 12 RBI, .639 OPS).

While the Mets aren’t resigned to trading Lindor, reports indicate they are actively shopping him ahead of the deadline. Moving him to their crosstown rivals would be a tough pill to swallow, but the Yankees would seemingly make quite a bit of sense for Lindor. It doesn’t seem like that’s an issue the Mets are going to have to worry about, though, because the Yanks have no interest in Lindor.

“The Yankees are showing zero interest in available Mets star Francisco Lindor because they seem pretty comfortable with Jose Caballero plus No. 1 prospect George Lombard Jr. closing in on a call-up, never mind that they wouldn’t touch the $174 million owed through 2031 for Lindor,” Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported.

Yankees Expected to Be Active Ahead of the Trade Deadline

Lindor may not be the answer for New York, but it is still expected to be busy ahead of the trade deadline. In addition to seeking help in the infield, the Yanks have been linked to an upgrade at the catcher position, in addition to some pitching depth. The market will be tough, though, as there are going to be significantly more buyers than sellers.

In the meantime, the Yankees are going to aim to continue chasing down the Rays in the AL East division. They have a tall task on Sunday, though, as they will be playing a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers after their game on Saturday was postponed. First pitch for the opening game is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET, while the second contest is slated to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET.