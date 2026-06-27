New York Yankees Announce Update on Trent Grisham Before Red Sox Game

The New York Yankees have been playing without left-handed slugger Trent Grisham since landing on the IL on June 13.

On Saturday, June 27, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic relayed a message (via X) from skipper Aaron Boone.

According to Kirschner, Grisham should be back from the IL “at some point during the Yankees’ upcoming homestand.”

Yankees Expect Grisham To Return Next Week

Watching 29-year-old Grisham hit the injured list was one of many frustrations this season.

New York has been forced to sideline a handful of their star hitters. Grisham aside, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have also been out of the lineup in recent weeks.

In Grisham’s case, he was sidelined due to a right hamstring strain.

Fortunately, Boone shared good news that he is expected to return during the Yankees’ upcoming homestand.

Right now, New York is in the midst of a brutal four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have clinched two consecutive wins over the Yankees. Two more games remain.

Once this set concludes, Boone’s organization will return home to Yankee Stadium to host the Detroit Tigers.

Enter Grisham, “at some point.”

While his exact return date is still up in the air, it should be incredibly reassuring to know that a key hitter is on the mend.