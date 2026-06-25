Yankees Get Good News on Trent Grisham Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees have been without Trent Grisham since June 13 with a hamstring injury. However, the Yankees’ starting center fielder will meet the club in Boston to continue his rehab.

“He’s doing really well, it’s been encouraging,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits. “He’ll probably hit the bases here. I don’t know if that’s today or not, but probably a couple times this weekend while we’re here. He’s getting close.”

The Yankees brought back Grisham on the qualifying offer after a breakout 2025 season. He’s provided solid value at the top of the lineup, slashing .232/.341/.406 with eight home runs and a 112 wRC+.

His ability to get on base at a high clip has helped the club average the fourth-most runs per game (5.06).

Yankees Reveal Next Steps for Trent Grisham

Grisham traveling with the team and continuing his rehab is a good sign. Despite the quicker turnaround from a hamstring injury, Yankees manager Aaron Boone says that Grisham will require a rehab assignment.

“We’ll do a rehab (game), just for him to get out and play center field for a time or two,” said Boone.

The rehab assignment makes sense, given that he’s been down for two weeks. Grisham suffered his injury running the bases against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 12.

In his absence, the club cut Jasson Dominguez’s rehab assignment short and activated him. Since his return, Dominguez is slashing .250/.268/.500 with two home runs.

The Yankees are currently deploying an outfield of Cody Bellinger, Spencer Jones, and Jasson Dominguez against right-handed pitchers. Amed Rosario comes in against lefties, which moves Jose Caballero to the outfield in such games.

Getting Grisham back likely results in Jones getting sent down to Triple-A. The Yankees rookie is hitting .267 with two home runs and an .852 OPS since being recalled from Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

Yankees Injured Outfielders Join Team in Boston During Rehab

The Yankees will begin a four-game series against their top rival, the Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park. Outfielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton will join Grisham in Boston.

“I think they might be here today, I’m not sure,” said Boone. “They might be coming up for a couple days, I don’t know.”

The Yankees have been without Judge since the start of June. The three-time American League MVP winner is having a down season, but a stress fracture developed in his rib cage over the course of the season. It reached a point where he could no longer play through the injury in their final series of May in Sacramento.

Judge will be re-evaluated around the All-Star break.

Stanton’s absence has been longer. He hasn’t played since April 24, when he injured his right calf in a game against the Houston Astros. Stanton suffered a setback, re-injuring the calf.

Losing both Judge and Stanton has taken a lot of right-handed power in their lineup. However, the resurgence of veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has mitigated those injuries. Goldschmidt is hitting .297 with 15 home runs and a .923 OPS.

The 38-year-old is having one of the best offensive seasons by a Yankee player at his age. Carlos Beltran, Babe Ruth, and Jorge Posada are the only players in franchise history to post an .850 or better OPS in their Age 38 season. Goldschmidt is on track to join that illustrious group, and will be its third Hall of Famer when he hangs it up.