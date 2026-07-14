New York Yankees Urged To Pursue San Diego Padres’ Star Closer

The New York Yankees have been a hot topic in the Major Leagues with the trade deadline approaching.

Acquiring a catcher is undoubtedly a top priority for the franchise, but they would also benefit from a reliable closer.

This is where the San Diego Padres come in.

Yankees Should Pursue Padres’ Closer

All-Star closer Miller Mason of San Diego is an intriguing name ahead of the deadline.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post now considers him to be a primary candidate for New York.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear if the Padres will be tabbed as buyers or sellers this year.

But if they’re willing to part ways with 27-year-old Miller, now is the time for the Yankees to put out feelers.

Heyman also notes that catcher Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins should be a top name for the organization, but this isn’t anything new. Jeffers’ name has been floating around New York for quite some time.

Mason hasn’t been mentioned nearly as much, but he would likely provide just as much of a boost.

San Diego is currently 48-48 overall after their latest victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

They are placed third in the National League West.

Heyman states that once the All-Star break wraps up and the schedule resumes, it will become clearer if the Padres are planning to buy or sell.

What Miller Would Bring to New York

As a two-time MLB All-Star, Miller is one of those closers who would be a sought-after candidate for nearly any organization.

In 2021, the Athletics selected him 97th overall in the third round of the draft. He made his debut with the ballclub in April 2023.

In July 2025, the Athletics traded him to the Padres alongside JP Sears.

In return, they received Henry Baez, Leo De Vries, Braden Nett and Eduarniel Núñez.

Throughout his four years playing in the Major Leagues, he’s registered an overall 2.3 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP.

This year alone, he’s riding a 0.91 ERA and 72 strikeouts across 39.3 innings of work through 38 games.

Along the way, he’s walked 13 batters.

According to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post, Miller shared his thoughts on the ongoing trade rumors.

“The rumors are what they are,” said Miller. “The Yankees are a good team, and they’re obviously a team that is going to add most years. I think it’s just a compliment in a way that good teams are interested in good players.”

If the price is right, and it should be considering New York’s deep pockets, acquiring Miller would be a massive move in all the right ways.

Yankees Right Now

Now on the All-Star break, New York has the opportunity to regroup before resuming regular season play.

The franchise is 54-42 overall in the American League East, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays (56-38).

Lining up behind the Yankees are the Boston Red Sox (46-48), the Baltimore Orioles (46-51) and the Blue Jays (45-51).

Once the break concludes, New York will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium for a three-game series.

The set will begin on Friday, July 17, at 7:05 p.m. ET.