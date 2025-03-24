Yankees Trade Proposal Replace Juan Soto and Much More

Losing Juan Soto was a devastating blow for the New York Yankees. However, the front office responded in the perfect way, making moves for Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams, Max Fried, and others.

Still, losing one of the greatest hitters in Major League Baseball is never a good thing, and for a Yankees team that’s been rich on signing top-end free agents, they’ll certainly be looking to replace him in the near future.

The one name that comes to mind for the Yankees to replace him with is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hits free agency next winter.

If the Yankees could get a deal done for him now, however, that could be even better. Christopher Kline of FanSided wants them to do just that, pitching an idea for the Yankees to land him prior to his free agency.

“Should Guerrero receive free agent offers from the New York teams or Boston as a free agent, there’s a good chance he leaves Toronto high and dry. So, the Blue Jays may need to consider jumping ship before the trade deadline, especially if Toronto comes out of the gate slow. New York and Boston feel like bonafide contenders…

“So, the Yankees might as well sniff around now. An extra half-season at Guerrero could mean the difference between a World Series title or no World Series title. It’s hard to imagine the Blue Jays trading Guerrero in the division, especially to the Yankees, but if New York comes with a package that’s impossible to refuse… Toronto might need to bite the bullet,” Kline wrote.

Guerrero Won’t Be Cheap

Regardless of whether the New York Yankees trade for him or sign him next winter, there will be a massive price tag that comes along with it.

Guerrero is expected to be one of the more expensive free agents in MLB history, and rightfully so, with the market the way it is.

The Yankees might not want to go too high, but according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the expectation is for the number to be around $500 million.

“Guerrero, who turns 26 on Sunday, dropped his resistance to deferrals as his deadline neared, as long as his present value landed at $500 million, the sources said.

“A contract of that size would be the second largest in major-league history, ahead of Shohei Ohtani’s massively deferred $700 million deal, which carries a present value of $460.8 million,” Rosenthal wrote.

Soto’s Latest Comments Could Be Important for Guerrero

Losing Soto had to hurt for the New York Yankees. The ownership group did everything they realistically could to keep him around. Still, he decided to join forces with the New York Mets, making the decision an even more difficult one for Yankees fans to comprehend.

Similar to what Guerrero will likely go through, family was involved in Soto’s decision.

“I mean, they tried the hardest they can but things happen, you know?” Soto told “TODAY.” “You gotta go through a lotta things. It’s a whole group, family decision that we made. And I think that was the best one, you know? They really tried but we couldn’t get it done.”

If Guerrero’s father still feels the same way he did about the Yankees many years ago, working a trade could be difficult.