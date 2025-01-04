Red Sox Urged to Trade for Yankees Dream Target

Looking ahead to the 2025-26 offseason, the New York Yankees should have their eyes set on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Yankees’ interest in Guerrero might not mean much if the Toronto Blue Jays come to an agreement on a long-term deal with the slugger, but that’s yet to happen.

After the contracts handed out over the past few years, Guerrero is one of the next young stars in line to get a massive deal. The Yankees signing Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal might’ve shown their willingness to get involved with Guerrero when the time comes.

Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com hinted at that being the case, naming Goldschmidt a “stopgap” while writing about Guerrero’s free agency.

“After bidding goodbye to free-agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees-Goldschmidt agreement appears to be a stopgap solution at first base, with lefty-hitting Ben Rice in the wings and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. potentially the game’s top free-agent prize after the season,” Caldera wrote on January 2.

Boston Red Sox Could Be Ideal Landing Spot for Guerrero

The New York Yankees won’t be the only team in Major League Baseball interested in Guerrero if he becomes available. The Boston Red Sox could be the perfect place for him to play, with them having one of the top farm systems in baseball to interest the Toronto Blue Jays.

If Guerrero were to land with the Red Sox, not only would the Yankees lose a potential free agent target, but they’d have to deal with him on their biggest rival for a long time if they agreed to a long-term deal.

Cody Williams of FanSided wants the Red Sox to do just that, adding that Toronto might have no choice but to move him at some point.

Could the Yankees Swing a Trade for Guerrero?

If the Toronto Blue Jays lived in a perfect world, they wouldn’t move one of the best players in franchise history to the New York Yankees.

However, this is a business at the end of the day. If the Yankees somehow offered the Blue Jays the best package for the four-time All-Star, they’d have to consider it.

Plenty would have to happen for this scenario to be a thing, but if the Yankees don’t land him, they’ll have to hope the Boston Red Sox don’t, either.