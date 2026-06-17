4-Year New York Yankees Player Still Playing In Japan

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 12-2.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees beat the White Sox 12-2. Ben Rice, Paul Goldschmidt, Spencer Jones and José Caballero each homered. Yankees are now 44-27 on the season.”

4-Year Yankees Player Still Playing In Japan

With the season nearly halfway through, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees player is still playing overseas.

Luke Voit is in the middle of his second season in Japan.

Looking At Voit’s MLB Career

Voit was picked in the 22nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent his first 1.5 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 35-year-old then played part of four seasons for the Yankees.

In 2020, Voit was 9th in American League MVP voting.

That year, he batted .277 with 59 hits, 22 home runs and 52 RBIs in just 56 games.

After the Yankees, Voit spent the final two seasons of his MLB career with the San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers.

He last played in the MLB during the 2023 season (with Milwaukee).

Over 508 career games (and seven seasons), Voit batted .253 with 425 hits, 95 home runs, 276 RBIs, 247 runs and three stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees (44-27) are at the top of the American League East.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and 20-12 in 32 games at home).

Following two more games with the White Sox, the Yankees will host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.