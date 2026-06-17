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4-Year New York Yankees Player Still Playing In Japan

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Luke Voit #59 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 15, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 12-2.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees beat the White Sox 12-2. Ben Rice, Paul Goldschmidt, Spencer Jones and José Caballero each homered. Yankees are now 44-27 on the season.”

4-Year Yankees Player Still Playing In Japan

GettyLuke Voit #45 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after his first inning home run against Chris Paddack #59 of the San Diego Padres during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 29, 2019 in New York City.

With the season nearly halfway through, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees player is still playing overseas.

Luke Voit is in the middle of his second season in Japan.

Looking At Voit’s MLB Career

GettyLuke Voit #45 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring a run at home plate against Jonathan Lucroy #21 of the Oakland Athletics off of Didi Gregorius #18 sac fly during the sixth inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Voit was picked in the 22nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent his first 1.5 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 35-year-old then played part of four seasons for the Yankees.

In 2020, Voit was 9th in American League MVP voting.

That year, he batted .277 with 59 hits, 22 home runs and 52 RBIs in just 56 games.

GettyLuke Voit #45 of the New York Yankees smiles and celebrates a home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 14, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

After the Yankees, Voit spent the final two seasons of his MLB career with the San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers.

He last played in the MLB during the 2023 season (with Milwaukee).

Over 508 career games (and seven seasons), Voit batted .253 with 425 hits, 95 home runs, 276 RBIs, 247 runs and three stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox with his teammates in the dugout at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees (44-27) are at the top of the American League East.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and 20-12 in 32 games at home).

Following two more games with the White Sox, the Yankees will host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year New York Yankees Player Still Playing In Japan

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