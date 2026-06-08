New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Guardians Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Yankees are coming off a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox (on Sunday) at home.

Anthony Volpe finished with one run and one walk.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/8 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C W. Warren SP”

Volpe is not in the lineup on Monday.

He is currently batting .211 with 12 hits, one home run, eight RBI’s, 10 runs and five stolen bases in 17 games this year.

The 25-year-old shortstop is in his fourth MLB season (all with New York).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe:

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Brian Cashman should be waiting on Jasson Dominguez to complete his rehab assignment to then send Anthony Volpe to Scranton”

@BobbyMilone29: “No Volpe….Good”

@acroce66: “Volpe will be back at SS tomorrow if Cabby goes hitless tonight.”

@JonTonnessen: “Volpe sits. Finally. Let’s go Yankees Go Knicks”

@Yankees44Giants: “There was no way you could have put Anthony Volpe in there today. It would have gone SUPER VIRAL, he’s so bad lollll”

Gary Phillips: “José Caballero at SS. J.C. Escarra catching. #Yankees”

Yankees Ahead Of Monday’s Series

The Yankees come into the night with a 38-26 record in 64 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last games (and are 19-14 in 33 games on the road).

Most recently, the Yankees split two games with the Red Sox in the Bronx.