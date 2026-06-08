Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Guardians Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Yankees are coming off a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox (on Sunday) at home.

Anthony Volpe finished with one run and one walk.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees strikes out during the ninth inning as catcher Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox returns the ball to his pitcher at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/8 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C W. Warren SP”

Volpe is not in the lineup on Monday.

He is currently batting .211 with 12 hits, one home run, eight RBI’s, 10 runs and five stolen bases in 17 games this year.

The 25-year-old shortstop is in his fourth MLB season (all with New York).

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after a catch in the outfield during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe:

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Brian Cashman should be waiting on Jasson Dominguez to complete his rehab assignment to then send Anthony Volpe to Scranton”

@BobbyMilone29: “No Volpe….Good”

@acroce66: “Volpe will be back at SS tomorrow if Cabby goes hitless tonight.”

@JonTonnessen: “Volpe sits. Finally. Let’s go Yankees Go Knicks

@Yankees44Giants: “There was no way you could have put Anthony Volpe in there today. It would have gone SUPER VIRAL, he’s so bad lollll”

Gary Phillips:José Caballero at SS. J.C. Escarra catching. #Yankees”

Yankees Ahead Of Monday’s Series

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees looks on after scoring off a single by Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees come into the night with a 38-26 record in 64 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last games (and are 19-14 in 33 games on the road).

Most recently, the Yankees split two games with the Red Sox in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

1 Comment

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Guardians Series

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x